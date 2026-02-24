Sugar Substitutes Linked To Faster Cognitive Decline –Study

A long-term study of Brazilian adults has found that higher intake of widely used artificial sweeteners is linked to faster cognitive decline, particularly in people under 60 and those with diabetes.

The research, published in American Academy of Neurology’s journal ‘Neurology,’ suggests that swapping sugar for low- or no-calorie sweeteners may not be riskfree for brain health.

While the study does not prove the sweeteners directly harm the brain, the association persisted even after accounting for major health factors that affect cognition.

Researchers tracked 12,772 adults in Brazil, average age 52, for about eight years. Participants completed detailed dietary questionnaires and underwent cognitive testing at the start, midpoint and end of the study. Tests assessed memory, verbal fluency, processing speed and overall thinking ability.

The team examined seven sweeteners: aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and tagatose—common in ultraprocessed foods, diet drinks and tabletop sweeteners, reported the ‘SciTechDaily’.