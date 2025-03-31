Sugar Substitute Might Boost Appetite, Linked To Obesity –Study

Share

A widely used sugar substitute found in low calorie soft drinks and ketchup could be tricking the brain into eating more, new research has suggested.

Results of the research were published in the journal ‘Nature Metabolism’. Scientists from the University of Southern California found consuming the common calorie-free sweetener boosted activity in ‘hunger hotspots’ in the brain.

They said this confuses the organ as it triggers an expectation for extra calories that never come. This mismatch could potentially trigger cravings for more food, the researchers suggested.

The experts, who ran an experiment with 75 individuals, found this effect was stronger in those who are obese.”

