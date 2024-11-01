Sugar: Nigeria Stirs Investors’ Interest In Africa’s $7bn Export Market

Share

This is the best time for any desirous investors, local and foreign, to stake investment in sugar production in the country.

The Executive Secretary/ CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, told potential and willing investors that the existence of a large and growing domestic demand, which is put at about two million metric tonnes per annum was one of the reasons the business is viable and profitable.

He added in a statement from his office that the export market within Africa was vast and wide enough for investors in Nigeria to explore, adding that while the Nigerian sugar market is valued at $2 billion, the export market in Africa is worth $7 billion.

Mr. Bakrin also spoke about the macroeconomic environment, especially currency exchange rate, which he said had made local production more competitive and importation more challenging.

“The economics are compelling with high Net Present Value (NPV) and Internal Rate of Re-turn (IRR) at attainable scale, and available financing that matches the business need.

“Investing in the Nigerian sugar industry is operationally feasible with access to land in secure parts of the country, and available global expertise to support local projects.

“There is a strong incentive framework and the government is committed to creating investment-friendly legislation to aid investments that tap into its Backward Integration Plan (BIP),” the NSDC boss said.

He noted that the present was stable while the future is secure for the industry due to a host community integration model introduced by him in which all stakeholders at the community level benefit immensely from sugar projects, thereby, ensuring sustainability.

According to him, in the new model, operators of sugar projects must not only reserve a certain percentage of their investments for massive host community development in terms of schools, clinics and roads, they must also reserve job quotas at managerial levels for the communities and their catchment areas.

He added that the sugar subsector had a wide variety of high-value products that can be produced such as ethanol, bioplastics, packaging materials etc. Mr. Bakrin, who was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in October last year, said since he assumed office, he and his team had been working on putting the right measures and policies in place to drive Nigeria towards self-sufficiency in sugar production in the next eight years.

“We are taking deliberate action to accelerate local production and we have declared 2025 as the year of acceleration for sugar development in the country.

We are raising a pool of appropriate funding of the right quantum, cost and tenor to create capacity for this development. “We are also driving more aggressive expansion by existing players, entrance of credible local and global business groups and establishment of commercial sugar cane growers.

“Internally, we are upgrading capacity for training manpower for the industry, creating local varieties, multiplying seed cane and driving best practices through extension services,” he added.

