Sugar Master Plan: Chinese Investors Commit $1bn In Nigeria

SINOMACH conglomerate, a Chinese Investor, has finalised investment decisions that will entail sugarcane cultivation, procession capable of producing one million metric tonnes of sugar in the country.

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) signed a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the investment over the weekend.

The MoU, which is an early fruit of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership—an initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu— has the potential to attract investments of up to one billion dollars into the Nigeria sugar industry.

According to the agreement, SINOMACH is set to start by constructing a sugar production plant and sugarcane plantation with an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes, while the NSDC will facilitate and assist in obtaining the necessary authorisations, approvals, and permissions to undertake the project.

This will more than double Nigeria’s annual local sugar production. While SINOMACH is expected to contribute its vast expertise, resources, and experience in the execution of the project on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, the key biggest advantage of the arrangement is that the Chinese conglomerate will also be financing it.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Abuja, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSDC, Mr. Kamar Bakrin, reiterated that 2025 represented a pivotal year for accelerated development in Nigeria.

“It is a critical period during which we expect to make significant strides in our national journey towards economic self-sufficiency and food security, especially given the fiscal pressure that Nigeria faces.

