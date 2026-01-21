Sugar Market In Nigeria Swells By 5.2% To $3trn

Nigerian sugar market is expected to grow by 5.2 per cent from N2.7 trillion ($1.93 billion) in 2025 to N3 trillion ($2.06 billion) this year.

In a forecast by a research firm, Claight Corporation, the country’s refined sugar market would react $3.21 billion in 2035 because of high demand by bakery, Pharmaceuticals, confectionery, food and beverage companies, noting that the rising investments in ethanol co-production from sugarcane, aimed at diversifying revenue streams and strengthening energy security were driving new opportunities in the market.

#It added that Nigeria had become sub-Saharan Africa’s largest soft drink consumer crossing 53 billion liters annually, while bakeries and confectioners were scaling up production to meet urban consumption needs.

The market, according to the firm, is advancing forward with state-backed policies and private investments, with the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) at the core of this transformation, stressing that the extension of the NSMP into its second phase, running till 2033 had set a bold target of producing two million metric tonnes of sugar locally by 2032.

This push aligns with the government’s Backward Integration Plan (BIP), which incentivises companies to develop domestic cultivation and refining estates, reducing reliance on imported sugar.

Recall that Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) had explained its intention to produce 700,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar from locally cultivated sugarcane in the next four years. The company also revealed its ten-year plan to use local sugarcane to manufacture 1.5 million tonnes of sugar annually.

Meanwhile, three vessels berthed in December 2025 at Lagos port terminals to offload 157,985 tonnes of raw sugar valued at N108 billion ($75 million) in one week.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position explained that two of the vessels were moored at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) with100,885 tonnes with San Antonio leading with 50, 650 tonnes and Aruna Hulya, 50, 235 tonnes.

Also, Desert Puma laden with 57,100 tonnes discharged its cargoes at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL). According to the Trade Data Monitor (TDM), a total of 853,373 tonnes of raw sugar were imported to the country between April and September 2025.

In September, NPA data revealed that 108,465 tonnes of the consignment were offloaded by two ships at Lagos Port Complex in Apapa. It noted Lotus Spring ferried 56, 165 tonnes to the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Iokatis GS laden with 52, 300 tonnes at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL), Lagos Port. The shipping data stressed that MV Ken Wave has also berthed berthed with 52,000 tonnes on Friday.

Also, findings from the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) revealed that there has been higher than the expected output from Brazilian mills, contrary to the global market deficit projection for the year.

Between February and June the country imports has been fluctuating as $93 million worth of the consignment was delivered in June; May, $66.8 million: April, $85 million; March, $24 million and February, $88.5 million.

In 2025, the Federal Government rolled out comprehensive plan for accelerated sugar project development in order to encourage investors to grow sugar by 9.4 per cent from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025.

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, had briefed stakeholders on measures being taken by government to address obstacles to local sugar production.

At a tripartite meeting of the council, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the major Backward Integration Programme (BIP) operators, in Abuja, he noted that the council had elevated performance monitoring and oversight of BIP operators beyond what the Sugar Industry Monitoring Group (SIMOG) did in the past.

Bakrin added that operators had complained about loopholes in the free trade zone regime, delays in equipment clearing, smuggling, and host community resistance.

The executive secretary highlighted financing support, sanctions for underperformance and the need for operators to improve agronomic and factory practices, noting that growing sugarcane and processing it in the country was more sustainable and rewarding than importing raw sugar.