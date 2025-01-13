Sudanese Army Claims Capture Of Key Eastern City From Rebels

Share

The army in Sudan said it has captured a key city in the country’s east, one of its biggest gains yet in an almost two-year-long war against rebel forces.

Footage on social media showed people celebrating in the streets as armed soldiers entered the city of Wad Madani.

The leader of paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, acknowledged the loss in an audio message.

His admission was angry and rambling, attributing the defeat to the army’s air superiority and use of Iranian-made drones, reports the BBC.

But he vowed to continue fighting until victory, even if it took another 20 years.

Wad Madani is the capital of the state of Al Jazira, and is 87 miles (140km) south of the country’s capital, Khartoum.

