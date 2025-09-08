Sudan War: Rich Return To Rule, Poor Die – Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian senator who represented Kaduna Central and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has weighed in on the ongoing Sudan civil war, noting the stark divide between the suffering masses and the privileged ruling elite.

In a statement shared alongside a clip from the conflict, Sani pointed out that while ordinary Sudanese citizens endure displacement, hunger, and death, the rich and powerful comfortably escape abroad, only to later return and reclaim power.

“The rich and the powerful and their families don’t die in a civil war, they comfortably move to another country and come back to rule again. They also don’t live in refugee camps,” he wrote.

READ ALSO:

The senator described the violence as part of a broader struggle to “reset Sudan,” underscoring the tragic reality of wars in Africa where leaders and their allies are often insulated from the devastation they unleash.

Sudan has been locked in a brutal conflict since April 2023, when clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The war has left more than 150,000 people dead, displaced millions of civilians, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.