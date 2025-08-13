Sudan Trounce CHAN Eagles 4-0 As Chelle’s Men Bow Out Early

Nigeria’s campaign at the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Zanzibar ended in bitter disappointment yesterday after the home-based Super Eagles suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Sudan. The result means Nigeria are officially out of the tournament, with one group match still to play.

The heavy loss came just a week after a 1-0 defeat to defending champions Senegal in their opening Group D match. With two straight losses, the Eagles B have no chance of qualifying for the knockout stage, regardless of their result against Congo in Dar es Salaam next Tuesday.

The defeat was one of Nigeria’s worst in the history of the competition, matching the 4-0 loss to hosts Morocco in the 2018 CHAN final. For fans, the performance raised serious questions about preparation, organisation, and the players’ hunger to win. The match in Zanzibar quickly turned into a nightmare.

Defender Leonard Ngenge, already criticised for his sluggish defending that led to Senegal’s winning goal in Nigeria’s first game, was again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. In the 23rd minute, he put the ball into his own net while trying to clear a Sudanese cross, handing the Falcons of Jediane an early lead.

Things went from bad to worse just before halftime. In an aerial contest inside the box, Ngenge handled the ball, and Sudan’s Daiyeen calmly converted the penalty to make it 2-0. By the break, Nigeria’s defence looked shaky, and their attack had failed to trouble the Sudanese goalkeeper. Ten minutes into the second half, Sudan struck again. A flowing move carved open Nigeria’s backline, and Yagoub Omer finished with confidence for 3-0, while the Nigerian defenders could only watch.