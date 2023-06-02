Sudan Market Attack Kills 18 As Talks Collapse

Rockets hit a market in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, killing 18 people and leaving more than 100 wounded, doctors and residents say. The fighting between rival military forces comes as truce talks mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia collapsed, reports the BBC.

Wednesday’s violence around a market in Mayo in the south of Khartoum included artillery fire and aerial bombardment. It caused the most civilian casualties in a single incident in the capital since the war began in April.

This brings the civilian death toll over seven weeks to at least 883, according to official counts though the real number is likely to be far higher. Neighbourhood organisations which have been helping Khartoum’s residents get food and medicine – described it as a catastrophic situation and appealed for doctors and blood donations.