The Famine Review Committee of the Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC) has said famine conditions in war-torn Sudan have spread to five regions and are expected to reach five more by May.

The ongoing conflict has severely hindered humanitarian efforts to address one of the worst hunger crises in modern history.

The IPC confirmed famine in Abu Shouk and Al-Salam, two camps for internally displaced people in Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur.

Similar conditions were identified in South Kordofan state and persist in North Darfur’s Zamzam camp, where famine was first detected in August.

The committee warns that famine is likely to engulf additional areas in North Darfur, including Um Kadadah, Melit, Tawisha, Al-Fashir, and Al-Lait, by May. A further 17 areas across Sudan are at risk of famine.

The crisis is exacerbated by actions from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have looted food supplies, disrupted farming, and imposed blockades, driving up food prices. The Sudanese government has also restricted humanitarian organisations’ access to critical areas.

The IPC estimates that 24.6 million Sudanese—half the country’s population—require urgent food aid through February, a sharp rise from the 21.1 million projected in June.

In a controversial move, the Sudanese government pressured the UN in October to remove a senior humanitarian aid official after the individual travelled to Darfur without government authorisation.

Requests for authorisation had reportedly been stalled, leading to the UN’s compliance. The government declined to comment on the matter, while a UN spokesperson said they do not discuss staff working arrangements.

As famine spreads, humanitarian organisations continue to call for safe passage to deliver much-needed assistance to millions facing starvation.

