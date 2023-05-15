Sudan Crisis: No Life Was Lost During Evacuation – FG

The Federal Government has expressed gladness that no Nigerian life was lost during the evacuation exercise from Port Sudan. The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and social Development, Sadia Umar Farouq, made this known yesterday in Abuja in a press statement.

The statement reads in part “The Federal Government is happy to announce that no Nigerian life was lost in the course of the evacuation exercise.” The last batch of stranded Nigerians from Port Sudan arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on May 13 at 6:36pm aboard Tarco Aviation.

This batch of returnees numbering 147 was the second Tarco Aviation flight received on Saturday. The earlier flight brought back 125 evacuees.