Sudan Crisis: JAMB Releases Admission Procedures For Evacuated Students

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rolled out 14 procedures for the absorption of returnee students from war-torn countries into Nigerian universities. The procedures followed an emergency meeting between JAMB, the Ministry of Education Ministry of Health, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (Ni- DCOM), National Universities Commission (NUC), and others on the integration of returnee Nigerian students from war-torn countries into the education system.

JAMB Registrar Is-haq Oloyede at a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors and other critical stakeholders yesterday said it was imperative to hold talks with the VCs following the peculiarities of each university and the variation in the responses received from them. He said the meeting was convened to fashion out uniform standards and minimum acceptable benchmarks for the proposed absorption in line with global best practices.

He also stated that the Senate of each university had the right to decide on inter- university transfers, adding that the meeting was to present the modalities for critique as well as receive inputs. The Registrar urged the VCs to key into the earlier advisory sent to them on the procedures for processing applications for foreign and domestic inter-university transfers.

According to the advisory, each of the schools is mandated to do a retroactive registration with the Ministry of Education. According to the new procedures, the returnee students will select their preferred university of choice, programme and upload the scanned copies of their current university admission letter, transcript, data page of their international passport and a sworn affidavit confirming the genuineness of uploaded documents.