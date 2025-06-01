Succour For Petty Food Vendors, Hawkers In Aba

Share

In a bid to uplift the livelihoods of petty traders, the Fansie Hope and Heritage Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has granted interest-free loans to sachet water vendors, roasted corn sellers, and hawkers of local foods and drinks in Aba, Abia State.

Over 30 food vendors and hawkers received soft loans of ₦30,000 each, repayable over one year with no collateral required.

Suanday Telegraph gathered that a second batch of 15 vendors has been placed on a waitlist and will receive the same loan in April 2026, after the initial beneficiaries complete their repayment.

Speaking during the disbursement ceremony in Aba, the founder of the Foundation, Dr. Ngozi Egbuchulam, said her motivation stemmed from the support she received from kind-hearted individuals during her early education.

According to her, the hardships faced by hawkers and petty traders inspired the initiative, aimed at offering them financial relief and dignity.

“The loan is for the poorest of the poor — hawkers of sachet water, akara, roasted yam and corn, roadside food sellers, and others who rely on daily hustle to survive. There is no collateral; the only requirement is integrity and hard work,” she said.

Egbuchulam shared an emotional account of her childhood, recalling how residents in her street, including sex workers from a nearby brothel, contributed money to fund her primary and secondary education.

“I am a child of charity. People who barely had anything gave me hope. Many of them were non-Igbo, and that’s why the loan scheme is extended beyond Abia to 18 states. We plan to reach all states in due course,” she added.

Dr. Egbuchulam emphasized that the Foundation’s intervention is part of its mission to empower the underserved and restore hope to those on the margins of society.

