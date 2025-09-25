Succour As Ebonyi Varsity Offers Free Eye Care To Residents

Background

David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu, Ebonyi State, commenced full academic activities on January 24, 2022, having been issued Certificate of recognition and approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC).on July 17, 2021.

The institution transited into a full Federal University on January 1, 2023, with the goals of contributing to human development through education, and stemming medical tourism among others.

The Ultra-Modern Eye Centre and Institute for Eye Health and Visual Sciences Research (ISH DR) of the university, was established through the support of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). The Vice Chancellor, Professor Jesse Uneke, said that in addition to the goals of establishing the University namely:

Research, teaching and community development, the ivory tower has the mandate to establish Institute and Centre of Excellence that will be reputed for advancement in research, training and patient care.

He observed that the centre align with the World Health Organisation (WHO) global initiative known as SPECS 2030, which comprised five pillars, namely: Improved access to refractive services, improved education, reduction of cost of refractive services and strengthening surveillance and research.

DUFUHS Eye Centre/Institute

Speaking during a facility visit of journalists to the UltraModern Eye Centre and Insti- tute for Eye Health and Visual Sciences Research (IEHVSR), Uneke said that no fewer than 2,412 patients have received free eye medical treatment at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu Ebonyi State from Feb- ruary 2025 till date.

DUFUHS Eye Centre was launched on February 13, 2025, with the purpose of reduction of avoidable blindness that is increasingly becoming a major public health problem.

Uneke, who doubles as a Pro- fessor of Medical Parasitology and Research Policy, said that the institution has continued to offer free eye services at the facility, noting that research has commenced at the centre to understand the major eye chal- lenges confronting the people.

According to him, “The initiative was also designed to generate context specific cur- rent research data that will inform policy reforms and update of the National Eye Health Policy of 2019. “Today we invited you people to come and see some of the achievements recorded at the eye center of the institution.

The don stated that the facility operated with a multidisciplinary team of experts, namely; ophthalmologists, optometrists, opticians, nurses, and ICT experts, specialising in conducting research and training on eye related issues and caring for people with eye related diseases.

The Vice Chancellor further emphasised that the management was hopeful that the eye centre will contribute in no small measure to the advancement of scientific research and training in eye specialty and for the improvement of the quality of life through eye care.

‘‘Vision impairment affects people of all ages, with the majority being over the age of 50, it impacts the life of people everywhere,” he added. Noting further, “Cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are estimated to be the leading causes of vision impairment, age related macular degeneration, glaucoma, long standing systemic conditions like diabetes causing diabetic retinopathy are all important causes of vision impairment.’’

2, 412 persons treated

A total of 2, 412 persons, comprising 918 men, 1,302 women and 192, children have been treated free at the facility. Uneke disclosed, “Total number of persons attended to from February 2025 to August 2025 ranged from 307 to 391 per month. “A total of 179 free surgeries have been done till date, a total of 1,000 free eye glasses have been given out including 400 reading eye glasses and 600 prescription eye glasses.”

The Vice Chancellor outlined major cases managed and treated to include; refractive errors (1,352), cataracts (627), glaucoma (168), and other eye conditions 265.

“I assure you that the university will continue to fulfil its mandate of training, research and community development in line with the Renewed Hope of President Bola Tinubu administration,” he said.

Free eye services for journalists

Journalists living in the State have also benefited from the free eye services on offer by the authorities of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu. This development was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor in his office while playing host to media practitioners on a facility tour of the institution. He said that the media play a very critical role in the uplift- ment and overall development of the country. “Since we are offering free eye care services to the people, journalists should equally be beneficiaries of the gesture,” he said.

Equi-Resp Africa Research Project

On June 11, 2025, the medical university flagged-off the EquiResp Africa Research Project in collaboration with Institute of Child Health (ICH).

The research project was geared towards improving equity in respiratory diseases outcomes in Africa using data driven tools. Uneke noted that the project will harness a large body of work that has already been invested in the development, validation, implementation and training for the use of the tools such as Equitable Impact Sensitive Tool (EQUIST) and the Child Health and Nutrition Research Initiative (CHNRI).

The major departments of the centre, are namely; renal centre, Institute for Eye Health and Visual Sciences, and International Institute for Cancer Research among others.

The Centre is funded from the DUFUHS Health Endowment Fund which was launched in January 2025. Since the launch, generous donations have been received from organisations, philanthropists, politicians and members of the university community and well-wishers of the institution.

The Management of the school has lauded the Federal Government for accelerating the academic growth of the in- stitution. The Principal Officers include; Professor Esther Ajuluchuku (Provost College of Medicine), Dr Daniel Umezurike (Deputy Provost), Dr Richard Nnabu (Director Establishment of International Institutes/Centre of Excellence), Dr Kingsley Igwe (Librarian), and Dr Charles Nwobia.

Patients applaud Mgt

Hundreds of patients who besiege the centre daily to access free eye care have commended the management of the university for the laudable initiative.

The patients who are from various states of the country described the gesture as the first of its kind in recent times. In an interview, one of the patients identified as Mrs Theresa Udeogu from Umuchu in Anambra State, said that she had a free eye surgery at the centre.

“Before I came to DUFUHS eye centre, I visited two private hos- pitals for the surgery, one of the hospitals charged me N500, 000 and the other charged N650, 000.’’

Earlier in a remark, the Head of Department of Medical BioChemistry Dr David Obasi, cautioned the people against patronising road side dealers of eyeglasses. “With the impact given out to hundreds of patients, avoidable blindness is reduced in the State,” he noted. Obasi stated that the institu- tion will continue to improve on quality of life through eye care, research and development for a better society.

While a Consultant Opthal- mologist, Dr Onah Emmanuel, said that the management of the hospital has been working vigor- ously to ensure that no incidence of out-of-stock syndrome exists in the centre.