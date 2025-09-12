Succour As 10,000 Widows, Retirees Benefit From Oborevwori’s Renewed Hope Initiative

Background

When the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori wore a new face, after he collapsed the entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to and fused it with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it seemed like a dream.

However, that dream appears to have morphed into reality of some sorts, as widows, pensioners, working class, artisans, local and foreign investors, even those opposed to the move now have reasons to celebrate and celebrated the Governor on account of the laudable humanitarian gestures he has since dispensed. This is as the Governor recently did not only approve but saw to the immediate release of monthly stipend for 10,000 registered widows under his Social Investment Programme.

Social Investment Programme

It was the brainchild of Governor Oborevwori’s predecessor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Between 2016 and 2023, Okowa laid the foundation for the project. Then, it was called Widows’ Endowment. He started it with 2,000 widows and N5, 000 stipend for each widow per month. The figure later increased to 5,000 widows.

Those in the opposition political parties in the state, especially from the then arch-rival, APC and the Labour Party (LP) axis of the Forum of Registered Political Party (FRPP) in the state, alleged that the endowment funds was politically motivated to attract unsuspecting eligible voters for the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Voters’ cards were said to be part of the requirements to make the list of beneficiaries. But such allegation assumed uniqueness colouration under his successor Oborevwori, a.k.a The New Sheriff in Town. The current nomenclature (Social Welfare Scheme) has elicited excitement across the three senatorial districts of the state, and no opposition divide has raised objection to the selection process and disbursement.

Promise keeper

Shortly after the Governor assumed office on May 29, 2023, he sounded it clear and loud enough at Unity Hall in Asaba, during a testimonial event, preceding the disbursement of the ‘DeltaCARES, Sheriff CARES Grants and Starter-Packs to trainee beneficiaries of various empowerment programmes, under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme of the Federal Government, which the state domesticated, that “No policy, programme and projects of my predecessors, especially the immediate past administration of Okowa that he inherited, will be abandoned.

‘‘They may wear a new look because everybody have his own style of governance, but that does not mean that they were abandoned,” the governor disclosed as he assured the people of his commitment to looking after the wellbeing of the people of the state and provide a platform for theme to aspire and achieve their dreams.

Executive fiat

The Governor did not stop at paying monthly stipend for this class of persons. He ordered the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission, Olorogun (Dr) Isaac Akpoveta, to commence their inclusion into the State’s Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC) scheme. Prior to this, the Commission had won accolades, having enrolled over 2.6 million persons into the health insurance cover- age.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor, Chief Isioma Okonta, confirmed that the Commission had put all necessary modalities in place to ensure their registration. He said the process would be completed within two weeks to enable the beneficiaries to begin accessing healthcare services by September.

Akpoveta said he was not surprised by the directive of the Governor as he maintained that the scheme was established to provide quality healthcare delivery for vulnerable groups in the society, including widows. He quoted the Governor to have said at different foras that, “Access to affordable and quality healthcare services should be regarded as a right and not a privilege, especially for the most disadvantaged persons.” Okonta on his part said the Governor has demonstrated compassion toward widows, particularly; “in the face of the ongoing global economic challenges.”

Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries were identified across all 270 wards of the state, vetted by traditional rulers, civil society groups, and community leaders to ensure only genuine widows benefited from the scheme. Politicians and civil servants were deliberately excluded.

The scheme reflected a continuation of Oborevwori’s social welfare legacy. Since 2023, over 266,000 per- sons have benefited from empowerment initiatives of the Governor, which include; youth programmes, and business grants. For women like Christiana Akaluzia and Elizabeth Mu- koro, that benefitted, the gesture is more than financial aid, it is dignity restored too.

Dignity of labour

For the Governor, the labour of ‘‘Heroes’ past must not be in vain.’’ He restored the dignity of retirees too. While widows represent one vulnerable group, their nearby constituency – the pensioners, equally received the Governor’s goodwill.

For decades, retirees in the state have struggled with unpaid arrears, leading to protests to the Government House and House of Assembly gates, even to Labour House Complex. Hunger, anger, frustration, and poverty were evidently writ- ten on the faces of retirees in the state, and in some cases, this has led to untimely deaths But the Governor was determined to change the narrative in his time as he swiftly approved the immediate release of N10 billion to clear outstanding backlogs with the Pension Board.

“Our retirees are men and women who gave their best years in service to the state. It is only just that they receive what is duly owed them,” the Governor said. This was after he had initially released N36.4 billion bailout for pensioners when he assumed office, even as he has continued to release N1.4 billion on monthly basis to meet the present obligations for retirees that had lost hope in the system.

The Governor immediately constituted an oversight team to supervise the fund disbursement to avoid fraudulent practices. He handed down strict warning too on transparency and accountability. He said, “Clearing pen- sion backlogs is not only about settling debts but also about restoring dignity to senior citizens.”

Retirees’ chair speaks

“You took us unawares. What we were expecting was far lesser. I am elated, and I know that when pensioners across the state hear this news, they will be very happy with you,” said Comrade Anthony Osanekwu, the state Chairman of the Association of Contributory Retirees. For Osanekwu, who has approved and led several protests in Asaba over unpaid pensions to have said this, many people believe that ‘the Governor must have pruned his protesting wings, quenched the thirst of his colleagues and assuage their agelong anger.’

Toast of PWDs

Having heard of what the Governor did for widows, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), under the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPED) in the state, have started to jostle to be beneficiaries too. They are now seeking inclusiveness.

During the Quarterly Stakeholders Meetings on Disability Inclusion – a European Union (EU) and the Christian Blind Mission (CBM) co-funded initiative, being championed by TAFAfrica in collaboration with the Disability Rights Advocacy Inclusive Development (D-RAPID) in Asaba recently, the group demanded for inclusive slots in the monthly stipend and health insurance scheme of the Governor.

The representative of the Senior Special Assistant on Disability Matters, to the Governor, Mr Isaac Omor, supported by the Chairman of JONAPED – Oshimili South Chapter), Mr Stephen Oforlea and State Programme Coordinator of TAF-Africa, Dr Andrew Adaji, said, “If 10,000 widows could be placed on N15, 000 monthly stipend by our amiable Governor, nothing stops him from extending the goodwill to registered persons with disabilities across the state. We look forward to this all-inclusive initiative by our Govemor.”

CPS speaks

With a feeling of nostalgia, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, could not but commended the Governor for this development. He said the Governor’s gesture was; “a leadership philosophy rooted in balance, infrastructure and compassion, jobs and wealth creation, and dignity.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is determined to govern with both power and compassion—electrifying communities while lighting up lives. ‘‘True governance is not just about physical projects but about touching lives and giving hope.” He said compassion is at the centre of the Governor’s administration, hence the lifeline for widows and retirees.

‘‘He has made compassion a credible active policy. “Nowhere is this clearer than in the Widows’ Welfare Scheme, a landmark initiative flagged off on Monday, 18 August, 2025 to support 10, 000 widows across Delta,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘Under the scheme, each widow will receive N15, 000 monthly, with three months paid in arrears to ease immediate burdens and the beneficiaries accounts were immediately credited,’’ He said the gesture was groundbreaking because of its non-political, community-driven design.

“The widows’ scheme remains uniquely personal as it draws inspiration from the Governor’s long-standing private commitment to supporting widows before he entered public office,” said Ahon. No wonder the SSA- Okonta said, “This is governance with a human face. The Governor has become a father to widows and a pillar of support for the poor.”