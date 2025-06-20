Successor-Predecessor Rift, Major Political Challenge – Ganduje

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Friday, identified the friction between successors and their predecessors as one of the cardinal challenges confronting Nigerian politics.

Ganduje made the observation when the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, paid a courtesy visit to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He, however, noted that Kogi State presents a rare exception to this trend, commending Governor Ododo for maintaining a harmonious relationship with his predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

“Mr. Governor, I recall being in Kogi State to inaugurate the National Campaign Council when you emerged as the party’s candidate, and I was also present at your swearing-in. One thing that stood out was your immediate appointment of commissioners, which indicated a seamless transition and a strong working relationship with your predecessor,” Ganduje said.

“This issue of strained relations between predecessors and successors is one of the key problems in Nigerian politics today. However, in your case, it was different. You and your predecessor have maintained a cordial and productive relationship.

“As a party that governs with knowledge and not by trial and error, our intellectual wing will conduct research into this recurring issue of succession crises in Nigeria. Don’t be surprised when our researchers approach you—you clearly have insight into managing it effectively,” he added.

Ganduje also emphasized the need to examine the relationship between governors and their deputies, another common source of political instability in the country.

“Our party is alive and knowledge-driven. We will also investigate the issues between governors and their deputies, as it continues to affect governance in many states,” he said.

He praised the Kogi Governor for aligning his administration with the party’s values, and for contributing to peace and stability in the state.

“We commend you for strengthening the bond between your administration and the APC structure in Kogi. You are a model governor, and we are proud of the work you’re doing. The party is expanding and growing stronger, thanks to leaders like you and the enabling environment provided by President Bola Tinubu,” Ganduje stated.

In his response, Governor Ododo reaffirmed his unflinching loyalty to his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, describing any fallout between them as unthinkable.

“Any day I have a problem with my predecessor, I have become a bastard,” Ododo declared while speaking to journalists after the meeting.

He added: “Any stream that fails to connect with its source will dry up. My loyalty to former Governor Yahaya Bello is total, and I remain committed to the legacy we have jointly built.”

Addressing the NWC members, Ododo highlighted the achievements of his administration within 14 months in office.

“Our government in Kogi has adopted the principle of servant leadership, and it is resonating with our people. We have made significant strides in stabilizing security, boosting agriculture, expanding infrastructure, and improving access to social services. These modest but impactful milestones have deepened public trust in our administration and strengthened the APC’s credibility in the state,” he said.

Ododo also noted that his administration’s inclusive governance approach, with a focus on youth and women in leadership, is yielding visible results.

“We are raising a new generation of decision-makers, injecting fresh ideas into governance, and giving hope to many. This strategy is enhancing the APC’s popularity in Kogi and positioning us for a stronger performance in the 2027 general elections,” he added.

