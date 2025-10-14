Successive Govts Have Messed Up Our Higher Education –Faborode

Prof Michael Faborode is a former VC of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); former SecretaryGeneral, Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria (CVCN), and National Coordinator of EU Horizon Europe NCP Network for Nigeria. In this interview with KAYODE OLANREWAJU, he expresses disenchantment over the sliding fortune of Nigerian universities, their neglect by successive governments, pitiable lecturers’ salary, among other worrisome issues

As a former VC of OAU, how would you assess the current state of Nigerian higher education compared to two or three decades ago?

Well, to start with, there is no doubt that our higher education institutions, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education are facing a serious crisis of very depressing dimensions. The greatest tragedy is that the nation goes on as if there is no problem or crisis. A nation that neglects quality higher education cannot realistically hope for sustainable development, because as lawyers often say, “you cannot put something on nothing,” also you reap what you sow.

You cannot despise the academia and hope to have quality education and outcomes in terms of highly innovative and fit-for-purpose graduates, impactive/transformative research outputs and their profitable uptake to create wealth for the institutions and the nation. Universities, for example, have become undisputable drivers of national and global human development.

So, countries which fail to realise and genuinely capitalise on this fact and harness the huge potentials of its universities would continue to grope in the wilderness of underdevelopment, as we are doing in Nigeria. Inexplicably, we take a few uncoordinated steps forward, but several backwards, moving perpetually aimlessly without tangible transformation or progress.

You asked about the comparison with two or three decades ago, we better say 40 – 50 years ago. Yes, a time it was when our universities (we had few manageable ones by then) were highly revered globally. Then, we had several international academics and students, not only from other African countries but from all over the world. But, our problems actually started not yesterday or 10 years ago, but as far back as the early eighties when we abandoned more progressive policies and governance models and our political leaders yielded our space to corruption and extravagance.

Of course, when the university staff tried to stop the nonsense that was creeping in, they were repressed, crushed and denied of necessary funding since they would not keep quiet and allow those in the government to plunder the resources as they freely wanted. That marked the downward spiral of the universities which continued till the early 21st century, promoted by the World Bank that wrongly advised our governments not to invest in higher education, but face basic education and funding of UBEC fitted the appetite of the politicians and civil servants for sleaze and plundering.

There was some reprieve, with the setting up of the Education Tax Fund, following a protest by ASUU in 1992, when Prof Attahiru Jega was its President, and President Olusegun Obasanjo then reviewed the salaries of staff in the higher institutions, enabling them to smile briefly. Additionally, some philanthropic

Foundations, such as Carnegie, Ford, McArthur, among others, came in 2001-2004 and worked with some of our universities to turn things around, and restored the culture of research and serious learning aided with ICT provisions.

However, by 2009, things started faltering again causing strikes by the academic staff that eventually led to the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement that had not been faithfully implemented till today. In fact, the culture of strikes to call the government attention to the plight of the system and the larger society became a cankerworm of the nation’s education sector.

How can there be serious development in such a system? Now, the system has become thoroughly pathetic and a global laughing stock, just as Nigerians lament the serious ineptitude of their universities and other higher education institutions (HEIs).

ASUU and other staff unions are planning to shut down the system, how do you think these incessant strikes would add value to universities?

It is a great pity that both the government and ASUU have propagated the impression that without a strike they cannot achieve anything from the government. I say it is unfortunate because if today, we are still talking of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement as remaining largely unimplemented, the fertile ground for unending protest is obvious.

The question is how much has this nation committed to research that it is expecting spectacular results?

If the government considers education to be of great value, it will not allow the turmoil in the sector by being more decisive and pragmatic. For one who has closely followed the issues since 1992, after President Obasanjo’s unforgettable intervention to halt the rot, governments since President Yar’Adua should have utilised a better approach to negotiate with ASUU rather than the lackadaisical strategies and indecisiveness that birthed a non-implementable set of agreements in 2009.

The 2009 Agreement was largely unrealistic even for me. As a beneficiary; ASUU must share in the blame for forcing some unreasonable concepts into that Agreement, which even President Jonathan could not fully implement faithfully throughout his tenure. As it is now, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government also reneged on a most thoroughly considered Nimi Brigg’s Committee proposition, which was largely pragmatic and should have been promptly implemented.

It was to me, a very fair and realistic document that corrected much of the defects of the jinxed 2009 Agreement. Therefore, my advice and recommendation to President Bola Tinubu is not to allow the Minister of Education waste any further precious time dilly-dallying, but rather set in motion mechanisms for prompt implementation of the Nimi Briggs Agreement and restore peace to the polity.

It is a noble vision for the President to envisage a strike-free system, going forward. As I have said, this would enable the President to focus on the big picture of unleashing the transformational potentials of the Nigerian higher education system.

As suggested by a former OAU VC, Prof Wande Abimbola on the collapse of the university system, which areas of government’s urgent interventions is bail-out necessary?

In fact, I must praise the courage of Professor Wande Abimbola to have spoken out forthrightly the way he did, and I am encouraged to join him in speaking forthrightly as well. The situation is simply pathetic and demeaning.

For a long time, I could not let people know how much I earn as a professor of 30 years in the academy. Mind you I have thought for over 45 years in the higher education system, so the shame is indeed on the nation and not me. My supervisor for my Masters Degree, who invented the iconic Yam Pounding Machine, and a National Merit Award winner (NNOM), not the bastardised chieftaincy-type national honours, the National Order of Merit (the highest academic honour; our own National Nobel Prize), lives in penury today after sacrificing his entire life for the nation.

How can academics continue to give their best with such a terrible example?

Universities are today globally hallmarked by their research, innovation and entrepreneurial wealth creation capabilities. We must equip our universities with the knowledge infrastructure and creative funding mechanism to give them the capability to deliver and exhibit their value for the nation to appreciate. A nation does not despise its universities, but should rather entice and motivate them to deliver.

There are blueprints available at the NUC to guide a handful of Nigerian universities in their transformation journey, and it only requires all actors, especially the national and state assemblies to realise and treat their implementation as a national emergency. If we believe in ourselves, then Nigeria’s problem is half solved.

In addition, the Nimi Briggs Committee Report has already laid out the framework for resolving the issues of equitable remuneration for academics, and equipping the system with the right capabilities for quality teaching, learning, research and accountable productivity. As to the impending collapse of the university system as you inferred, poor remuneration of academics represents great ingratitude, and it sorely demeans and demoralises, especially in a nation where lazy people in politics cart away so much funds monthly as salaries and allowances, yet they are insatiable to take their eyes off public funds meant for services and infrastructure. So, yes, poor remuneration is indeed a factor to mitigate.

Ironically, the same poorly remunerated academics are not provided with the facilities to ply their trade, which is what makes them happy. They are thus subjected to so much mental stress and unhappiness that kills their spirit and humanity.

The injustice being done to academics is indeed incalculable. Recall in those days that the salaries of professors were at par with that of Ministers, and they were provided with many facilities for teaching and learning and for their pleasure that they simply remained aloof in their ivory tower campuses, and didn’t bother anybody.

Today, professors are like scavengers and many have died untimely when they cannot afford essential medication or good nutrition nor ably cater for their families.

What crime has academics committed other than caring about the nation’s development and the lack of it by successive governments of their resource rich country?

Low morale and esteem coupled with poor learning/ teaching/research infrastructure and funding, stunt research productivity and the potential quality of our graduates. Examples abound of how the same Nigerian academics become exceedingly productive when they go on academic exchanges or “JAPA” fully to more conducive environments, churning out enviable outputs.

So, it is our lack of appreciation of the value of research and knowledge that “kills” the Nigerian intellect as Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka inferred when he referred to Nigeria as “a killing field.”

You said low morale, funding and research infrastructure stunt productivity in the system….

As I had explained earlier, a lecturer/professor’s inability to do what makes him happy like when they make discoveries or bring up a new life-changing innovation, gives them so much heart-ache and they are demoralised. This is simply because they do not have the enabling tools, facilities and environment.

For example, when there is power outage and samples a researcher has curated or cultured overtime destroyed, for some it is like a life destroyed, yet your countrymen castigate you that you are not productive as your peers in Cambridge or Harvard who do not suffer such deprivations and are generously rewarded and valued.

I will say it again, “our leaders do not demonstrate that they know the value of universities,” except to play lip-service with meaningless official speeches now and then.

The pathetic self-denial, which is the hallmark of our governance at all levels, is disdainful. Brain drain can be reversed or made useful as brain-gain in several ways, and I must commend the effort of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)-led by Abike DabiriErewa in this regard.

Academic exchange, sabbaticals and research partnerships are part of the global tools for knowledge enrichment and rejuvenation in academia. Indeed, joint Diaspora academic publishing is to be encouraged and strengthened to harness brain-gain opportunities.

The Diaspora community is indeed very concerned about the current state of Nigerian universities and other HEIs that make them averse to assistance on account of the extremely low and terrifying morale of academics, but they cannot all abandon their father/ motherland.

Is the Nigerian university system dying, and if that is the case, what in more concrete terms, are the indices that must be addressed?

I guess my preceding answer has indicated a picture of lack of appreciation of the transformative power of higher education. A national despondency that has now totally relegated the academics to societal scums, as they no longer regarded or revered by the society and parents, as well as students, many of who are now far richer than their lecturers, and even boast of buying tyres for their lecturer’s ram-shackled cars.

Even as a primary School Standard III Teacher in those days, my late father had more honour and reverence than most professors today, including me, a former Vice Chancellor.

The society and, of course, pupils and children no longer have any regard for teachers. The values and virtues of the society have been turned upside down. Otherwise, how can our lawmakers in the national and state assemblies pretend as if all is well when lecturers are suffering with ignominy? Many lecturers are forced to jump from one university to another, ‘teaching’ with no time for research, just to make ends meet.

Tell me, how you can maintain quality and standards in such a rat-race situation. At the same time the government has consistently underfunded the universities for capital infrastructure and daily running of services such that laboratories are without requisite reagents, chemicals and other consumables, workshops and theatres are bare of essential facilities.

Furthermore, postgraduate studentship is totally discouraged, as today’s youngsters do not want to suffer the fate of their seniors and fathers. The result is fewer lecturers for the system. Don’t forget that many universities have also lost many staff to brain drain that has now caused the “JAPA” syndrome in the academia and medical facilities. So why will quality not decline, and how can we compete with nations who value education and invest wisely in their higher institutions.

Yet we continue to delude ourselves and remain in selfdenial and stupidly expect the academics to remain their “mumu” selves as always. You have a National Assembly, whose members are largely preoccupied with increasing their humongous salaries and allowances. As some commentators have observed, they do not send their children to our universities because they have enough sleaze money to send them abroad to expensive private universities.

Of course, some of the private universities that are well-funded by their proprietors are doing well and even beating some federal universities that had enviable track records but have now become derelict due to collateral poor funding and inexplicable poor policies. So, to put it sternly, the problems of our universities are self-inflicted by a nation that does not know the value of its universities and other high institutions.

Yet, it is only we Nigerians that must solve our problems, even if we have to ask for external help, it must be on our own terms. Hence, I must confess that I am baffled and dumbfounded too at the way successive governments have messed up our higher education in this country despite the Holy Grail that higher education is the pivot of modern development.

We do not even have to go abroad to see motivating examples, and unless we get it right the progress that we so much yearn for will continue to elude us. Just see how far we have gone in the journey of development or stagnation since 1960. Anyway, I prefer to focus more on the future; on how should human capital development be intentionally prioritised?

The past is gone and cannot be reclaimed, but I have so much hope in the current government, hence I will think that after working so hard to steady the macro-economy, a feat which all discerning minds must applaud, the focus will now rivet on human capital development through higher education reforms that will exploit the inherent potentials of our HEIs to harness the creativity and restlessness of Nigerian youths who are demonstrating daily what they can do. Just see what is happening in the tech ecosystem, especially fintech, health-tech, agri-tech and others.

The secret of unfolding what lies ahead of the nation is through our knowledge system, the Nigerian youths and technology in all its ramifications. I am aware that certain steps are already in the pipeline, to enable the President seize on this moment to confound all his detractors, but he cannot achieve this with a demoralised and brow-beaten academia, and I am sure he knows.

Given the right education transformation vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria can shock the world within three-five years of irreversible knowledge-driven transformation with the ingredients and potential that are waiting to be unleashed.

The government is not happy with the turnout of research output from the universities, what is the missing link?

Indeed, universities are today hallmarked by their research, innovation and entrepreneurial wealth creation capabilities. The question is how much has this nation committed to research that it is expecting spectacular results? How much? So, infinitesimal if we are to be realistic, compared to what other more serious nations, who value research, knowledge and their universities do.

First, the nation, and hence the government, must see the universities and other HEIs as agents of development that must be intentionally motivated and challenged with problems to solve, rather than outsourcing the solution of all our challenges. In this regard, we must equip our universities and other HEIs with the knowledge infrastructure and creative funding mechanism to give them the capability to deliver and exhibit their value for the nation to appreciate.

For emphasis, our universities have to be encouraged and equipped to become entrepreneurial entities that are capable of turning their research outputs into patentable innovations, while such innovations are also turned into products and services that will generate wealth for themselves and the nation and help solve practical societal problems as obtained globally.

You once spoke of the need for a National University Research Central for collaborative research, how can this be actualised, if still germane?

It follows from what I said earlier, that research, innovation and their uptake to create entrepreneurship and wealth is the life wire of modern universities. This ecosystem needs a strong knowledge and innovation infrastructure to thrive, and in our situation, we must make maximal use of scarce resources.

That is the idea behind central research facilities that would promote communal use of facilities for a multi-disciplinary way to bring all bodies of knowledge to work together to solve real national problems confronting humanity as a whole. In the 1990s, when NUC used to distribute funds centrally to universities, OAU consolidated its institutional research allocation for three years towards building a Central Science Laboratory of the nature and advantages earlier described.

That was under Professor Wale Omole, a move that was later to be applauded as a model and adopted across Africa, including many Nigerian universities. It was ingenuous and a master stroke in optimal resource use.

More recently, Covenant University at Ota, a private university boldly established what it called a Centre for Research, Innovation and Discovery (CRID), expending about N2 billion to get it well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that can support high-level cutting-edge research. I was not surprised years later when Covenant was giving first generation federal universities a good run for their money as it upstaged them in global rankings.

Indeed, when the implementation of impact ranking of universities tied to the SDGs started, Covenant University was and remains the most prominent Nigerian university. So, such a great vision is more than germane and needed to make our research universities transformational and relevant to our social needs.

Can we still conclude that the government does not care about or is not supporting university development with the student loan, increasing allocations to the system, among other policies in the last two years?

Curiously, I am one of those who, unlike ASUU leadership, readily applauded the student loan scheme of NELFUND. I was a beneficiary of the students’ loan scheme of the 1970s and I made it a patriotic duty to pay back after graduation, unlike many other colleagues.

What is more, NELFUND has acquitted itself very well, such that its critiques have been silenced by the huge gamut of its beneficiaries all over the country.

As for budgetary allocation, again there has been some improvement, but not yet commensurate with the value and importance that must be attached to education in general and higher education in particular.

So, when I say that we need to do more in education for massive and transformative human capital development, it is not trivial, it is because such a visionary strategy is at the root of the salvation that the country yearns for.

The issue is not whether the government cares for the education sector or HEIs, but whether the government values higher education as the unpretentious driver and fulcrum of modern development, which if we get right, Nigeria will well be on the way to shocking the world with its pace of transformation, leveraging the youths and technology.

So, the government must for its own sake care about and develop the HEIs so they can help the government to achieve its vision for rapid development of Nigeria.

What is your take on the establishment of new universities, though the government has placed a seven-year embargo on new universities?

In fact, such a situation as we have now with a multitude of mushroom institutions reinforced my assertion that we do not know the value of universities.

A university is a revered serene funding-intensive inspirational knowledge centre for deep learning and research, not just a collection of ill-designed buildings that lack coherence and character. My prediction: a number of the ones we have now will fizzle out in a natural consolidation process, like we had seen in the banking sector.

Thank goodness that the government has halted the undue proliferation for now. How can the National Assembly be legislating universities into existence at every sitting?

As I said universities are too great institutions that should not be treated as constituency “dividends of democracy,” whatever that means, neither is it a pure water factory kind of facility to be bastardised in the Nigerian fashion. They are much more serious establishments, and must be so respected.