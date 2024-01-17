Succession, Beef and The Bear sweep Emmy Awards

Succession, Beef and The Bear were the big winners at the Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday in Los Angeles. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all took home acting prizes for Succession, while the show also won best drama series overall. Creator Jesse Armstrong said it was “a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it”. Also at the ceremony, Sir Elton John won his first Emmy Award, finally giving him EGOT status.

That means he has joined an exclusive club of performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. Meanwhile, South African comedian Trevor Noah has won an Emmy award in the outstanding talk series category for his talk show The Daily Show. With the win, Noah makes history as the first African and first black person to win an Emmy for outstanding talk series since the category’s introduction in 2015, reports the BBC.