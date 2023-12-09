Successful Shuttle Time Excites Edo Badminton Coach

Head Coach of Badminton in Edo State, Coach Olalekan Fa- jimiyo, was excited about the success of the two-day Shuttle Time training programme facilitated by the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) and Edo State Badminton Association at the Indoor Sports Complex in Etete, Benin City.

A total of 30 games masters, Physical and Health Education (PHE) teachers benefitted from the programme and Coach Fajimiyo is sure that they have been impacted enough to pass the knowledge acquired to their pupils.

“On the day one of the training programme the participation was not much but the second and final day the response was encouraging as we have some thirty participants on our list. “We are looking forward to the first quarter of 2024 when we intend to organize a Badminton contest in Edo State. We are taking it one after the other,” he posited.

The participants were assessed to have a gauge on their level of understanding of what they were taught in the training session as they trained their pupils under the close watch of the officials. The participants had enough gift items to go home with as memorabilia like nets, rackets and shuttle to remind them of the training programme in the years to come.