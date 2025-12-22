Successful Pillars Win Victor Ikpeba 5-Aside Football Challenge

Successful Pillars FC have emerged champions of the 2025 Victor Ikpeba 5-Aside Football Challenge, following a convincing 2–0 victory over Pipeline Dragons FC in the final of the tournament which took place in Warri on Saturday.

The champions dominated proceedings in the final encounter, displaying tactical discipline and clinical finishing to secure the N700,000 top prize, while Pipeline Dragons FC settled for N400,000 as runners-up.

In the third-place match, Grace FC put up a scintillating performance, thrashing Aligned FC 6–0 to claim the bronze medal and a cash reward of N250,000, while Aligned FC received N150,000 for finishing fourth.

This year’s edition of the grassroots competition drew strong interest from Delta State sports stakeholders, who commended the organisation and impact of the tournament on youth development and community sports.

Commander of the 3rd Battalion, Major Mohammed Salman, presented a financial token during the closing ceremony and pledged the support of the Nigerian Army towards the growth of the competition.