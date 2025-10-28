Successful Nations Are Led By Men Like Kolade – Cleric 

Successful nations have always been led by men of integrity, discipline, and the fear of God, the Bishop of Ilesha Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dapo Folorunsho Ashaju, declared on Tuesday, October 28, while paying tribute to the late elder statesman, diplomat, and moral icon, Sir (Dr.) Christopher Olusola Kolade.

The remarks were made during a Eucharistic Service held at St. Peter’s Church, Faji, Lagos Island, in honour of Sir Kolade, who recently passed away at a ripe age, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, uprightness, and selfless service to humanity.

The solemn service, marked by hymns of thanksgiving and heartfelt tributes, drew a large congregation of dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, and representatives of the Oba of Lagos, among other eminent personalities.

In his sermon, Bishop Ashaju described Sir Kolade as “a man whose faith guided his work, whose words built people, and whose life glorified God.” He said Kolade exemplified principled leadership capable of transforming nations.

Noting the success of countries like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, the Bishop highlighted that these nations thrived because they were led by men with fear of God and love for humanity. “Successful countries around the world have been privileged to have leaders like Sir Kolade — men of truth, diligence, and moral strength. Nigeria needs more leaders guided by conscience and committed to the common good,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians, especially those in positions of authority, to emulate Kolade’s humility, discipline, and integrity, qualities he lived both in public and private life.

Tributes flowed from colleagues, mentees, and admirers who recounted his outstanding contributions as a broadcaster, corporate leader, educationist, and diplomat. Many highlighted his tenure as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc. Fondly called “The Nigerian Conscience”, Sir Kolade was remembered for his character, simplicity, faith, and steadfast moral conviction.

As the choir rendered “For All the Saints” and other hymns, the atmosphere was one of reflection and thanksgiving — mourning a national loss while celebrating a life well-lived and completed with distinction. His remains were later interred in a private ceremony attended by close family and associates.

Among those sharing personal recollections was Dr. G. A. Agbola, a septuagenarian and leader in the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, who worked under Kolade at Cadbury Nigeria Plc. “I knew Baba when he joined us at Cadbury in 1984,” Agbola said. “Even though he was in management, he was exceptionally kind, approachable, fair, and generous.”

Agbola recounted: “Baba was deeply spiritual. He ensured every day and every meeting began with prayers. He valued punctuality, if a meeting was fixed for 9 a.m. and you were five minutes late, he would send you back even if you were European! That was his discipline.”

He added that Sir Kolade’s empathy, generosity, and wisdom made him a rare leader who truly listened, understood challenges, and inspired excellence.

As the congregation dispersed from the historic church, the shared sentiment was clear: Nigeria has lost not just a statesman, but a moral compass, a man whose quiet strength and unwavering integrity will continue to guide generations.