Successful APC Congresses Signal Political Stability In Kaduna – Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has described the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) ward and local government congresses in the state as a consolidation of democratic order within the party.

The governor gave the commendation on Sunday, February 22 during the formal presentation of the Committees reports on the recently concluded Local Government and Ward Congresses across Kaduna State.

Speaking at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, he said the successful conduct of congresses across all 255 wards in the state’s 23 Local Government Areas reflected political maturity and institutional discipline.

READ ALSO:

“The successful conduct of congresses across all 255 wards in our 23 Local Government Areas stands as a testament to political maturity and institutional discipline. That the exercise was anchored on consensus is particularly noteworthy,” he said.

He noted that the consensus mode adopted during the process demonstrated unity, dialogue and adherence to due process, which according to him are vital for sustainable party cohesion.

“In an environment where internal competition can easily breed division, Kaduna State has demonstrated that unity, dialogue, and respect for due process remain the strongest foundations of enduring political strength. Consensus, freely achieved, is democracy refined; not diminished,” Sani added.

According to the reports presented by the Chairmen of the Committees, Ibrahim Hafiz Kawu and Senator Binta Garba Masi, the congresses were conducted in line with the APC constitution and guidelines.

The exercise produced 6,885 ward delegates, 621 local government executives, 1,275 LG delegates, 1,275 state delegates and 69 national delegates.

Sani also commended the committees for acknowledging the peaceful atmosphere across the state during their engagements.

He added that the feedback reflected the link between responsible governance and political stability.

While congratulating the elected delegates, the governor urged them to uphold discipline and integrity in strengthening the party and advancing development across Kaduna State.