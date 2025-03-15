Success of ITB Berlin mirrors positive outlook for travel in 2025

Share

It was a record breaking event for the travel world as ITB Berlin 2025 ended on a celebratory note, setting a new record for exhibitors and attendance at the three days gathering, which held between March 4 and 6. It success was described as mirroring positive outlook for travel in 2025.

The travel show had 100,000 registered attendees, of these, 87 per cent were international visitors, an impressive proof of the global importance of the world’s leading travel trade show, which has continued to attract a growing international audience.

There was also the launch of ITB Americas, which will take place between November 10 and 12, 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico as a B2B travel trade show for the entire American continent. This development marked another significant step in this direction.

The new and innovative Meet and Match platform at ITB Berlin played a key role in furthering international dialogue: it facilitated networking in the run-up to the event and helped build over 80,000 relevant business contacts. A total of 5,800 companies from 170 countries presented their products and services in the fully booked exhibition halls in Berlin.

The Cruise and Travel Technology segments were particularly well represented, while exhibitors from Southern Europe, Asia, Africa and the Arab world featured impressive displays.

Despite the huge economic and geo-political challenges, exhibitors and trade visitors at this year’s ITB Berlin showcased the industry’s resilience, adaptability and innovative drive. The ITB Buyers Circle with 1,300 senior buyers reflected economic relevance and high quality, while numerous trade visitors also used the trade fair specifically to make purchasing decisions. The overall positive assessment is mirrored in the results and high expectations for follow-up business.

The new ITB Travel and Tourism Report 2025/26 acknowledged an extremely positive business climate within the industry and equally favourable prospects for its companies, albeit with numerous recommendations for action.

The main topics at ITB Berlin were megatrends such as sustainability and the digital transformation – with a particular focus on the huge opportunities that AI offers for payment solutions and seamless travel for example.

On the subject of sustainability, the industry agreed that future growth and resource use must be harmonised, and that tourism must increasingly undergo a full transformation. With ITB Innovators 2025, ITB Berlin presented 35 visionary solutions that are redefining global tourism. Whether the topic was AI-powered assistants, sustainable mobility services or smart booking systems – the focus was on the industry’s most innovative concepts.

“ITB Berlin 2025 once again showcased the industry’s resilience and innovative drive. The shift towards sustainable concepts, the integration of AI and the digital transformation opens up enormous opportunities. ITB Berlin has made it clear that we as an industry can set the pace for sustainable and inclusive tourism only if we work together,” said Dr. Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin.

High participation by political leaders

Another high point of the travel show this year was the participation by high-ranking political figures from around the world. In addition to Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, 39 ministers from 34 countries and 37 ambassadors visited the show to exchange views on the latest developments and discuss political decision-making for the future of tourism.

The ITB Ministers’ Summit by UN Tourism gathered more than 35 tourism ministers from all over the world. They discussed investment, sustainable development and peace in the tourism sector. The high-level event served as a platform for exchanging information on strategies for economic resilience and promoting cross-border partnerships.

The close ties between business and politics were particularly evident in the dialogue that took place between representatives from Europe, Asia and Africa. One of the key topics was the role of tourism as an economic force for the entire value chain in emerging countries.

The focus was on funding programmes and initiatives that promote sustainable and socially responsible tourism concepts.

Next year’s event is slated to hold between March 3 and 5, 2026 and it will be an epoch making show as it will marked the 60th anniversary of the global leading travel show, which made it entry in 1966.

