Success Of 2026, A Collective Effort, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Thursday said the success of the year 2026 demands the collective efforts of all and sundry in building and improving on the achievements recorded in the year 2025.

Soludo, in his New Year message to the state, noted that the dawn of the new year calls for reflections among people and a point of departure for sustainable development of the area.

According to the statement by the Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, “Governor Soludo expressed optimism that the dawn of a new year presents us with fresh opportunities to build on our achievements, learn from our challenges, and work collectively towards the Anambra State of our vision: a state defined by prosperity, security, and sustainable development”

“The Governor, while extending his best wishes to all citizens and residents of Anambra State, urged everyone to celebrate this new beginning by reflecting with gratitude on the resilience, industry, and patriotic spirit of Ndị Anambra, which continues to distinguish our people across Nigeria and the global community”

“Reassuring the people of his untiring commitment to impacting lives positively and transforming our state further in the new year, Governor Soludo stated that the focus of his administration remains steadfast on the critical Solution pillars of infrastructure development, quality education, accessible healthcare, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and security of lives and property”

“Accordingly, in 2026, the Soludo administration will intensify efforts to deliver more projects and programmes that directly improve the living conditions of our people, create opportunities for our youth, and position Anambra State as a leading destination for investment and innovation in Nigeria”

“The Governor acknowledged that as we embark on this new journey, sustainable development requires partnership between the government and the governed.

“He thus called on all Ndị Anambra and Nigerians at large to continue supporting and cooperating with governments at both state and federal levels”

“Therefore, Governor Soludo congratulates Ndi Anambra on the celebration of this New Year, praying that the year brings abundant blessings, good health, peace, and prosperity to every household in Anambra State and across Nigeria.”