Success Learning Centre Commences Professional Training Programmes

The Success Studying Centre has opened a professional training programme for prospective students, employers and the general public at Ikeja.

The training center offers programs that include; Business administration, Entrepreneurship and Small Business, Organisational Leadership, The Oil and Gas Industry and Information Systems (ICDL).

The Managing Director, Success Learning Center, Mr. Kola Bakare, said that the training programs aimed at developing individual skills, the need to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

He said, “The open day event which will commences today, Friday (January 31, 2025) is an opportunity for prospective students, employers and the general public to learn more about Success Learning Center and its offerings.

“The attendees will have the opportunity to meet with instructors, tour the facility and learn about the various training programs available.

