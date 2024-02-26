Success, credibility of 2023 general elections prevented violence –Group

A non-governmental organisation, the National Unity Forum (NUF) yesterday said the success and credibility of the 2023 general election prevented those with sinister motives from orchestrating post poll violence in the country. The NUF has also set aside the 25th day of February every year as its National Intercession Day. The National Coordinator of the forum, Godwin Meliga, made this known in a statement after the group converged on the Unity Fountain, Abuja, for a prayer march. The group held intercessory prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 36 state governors and all others in positions of authority in the country.

After the session of prayer, worship and thanksgiving at the Unity Fountain, the group embarked on a solidarity march to the Headquarters of INEC in Maitama, where they held another round of prayer for Yakubu and the success of all subsequent elections in Nigeria. It lauded the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for living above board during the conduct of the 2023 general elections. According to the statement, the group particularly prayed for the success of Yakubu, while describing his position as pivotal to the sustenance, growth and development of our nation’s democracy.

Meliga said the group’s decision to resort to prayers to God as a way out of the myriad challenges confronting the nation was informed by the time-tested efficacy of prayer, and guided by scriptural injunctions. He quoted 1Timothy 2:1- 2 as follows:: ‘I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives…’

Meliga said: “The group thanked Prof. Yakubu and his team for their strident efforts at ensuring the success and credibility of the 2023 General Elections “It opined that given the tense state of the national polity prior to the last general elections, due mainly to socio-ethnic and geopolitical diversities, any attempt by INEC to have delivered a compromised electoral process could have triggered violent upheavals across the country, which may have threatened the very fabrics of our mutual coexistence.”