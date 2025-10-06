Substandard Medicines Threaten Public Safety, ACPN

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm. Ezeh Igwekamma, has raised concerns over the dangers posed by substandard medicines to public safety, noting that the Pharmacy Rx emblem serves as a beacon of assurance to patients seeking genuine healthcare.

He made this known on Saturday during a press conference at his office to officially declare October as Pharmacy Rx Emblem Month.

Igwekamma expressed joy at the declaration, describing it as a significant step in reaffirming the central role of community pharmacies in safeguarding public health.

“It gives me great honor and joy to stand before you today as we formally declare this month as Pharmacy Rx Emblem Month. This special designation is not just a symbolic recognition, but a powerful statement that reaffirms the central role of community pharmacy in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

He explained that the Rx emblem is universally recognized as a symbol of trust, professionalism, and healing. By dedicating October to the emblem, the ACPN is showcasing community pharmacy premises as safe spaces where patients can confidently access genuine medicines, professional pharmaceutical care, and comprehensive health services.

Igwekamma emphasized that community pharmacies are more than just dispensing outlets, describing them as vital health hubs within neighborhoods. “In an era where counterfeit and substandard medicines threaten public safety, the Rx emblem stands as a beacon of assurance and authenticity, guiding patients to where quality and professionalism are guaranteed,” he noted.

He urged Nigerians to recognize community pharmacies as the most accessible point of healthcare for millions of citizens. “Let us use this month to tell our story boldly: that community pharmacy remains the most accessible healthcare facility,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Igwekamma called on the government, healthcare stakeholders, and the public to support community pharmacists in their mission to deliver quality healthcare, protect lives, and build healthier communities.

“Together, let us make the Rx emblem shine as a trusted guide to safe medicines, professional care, and healthier living,” he said.

The ACPN reiterated its commitment to empowering community pharmacists and protecting Nigerians through quality healthcare services.