Substandard, Falsified Medicines Threaten Public Health –Nafdac

The Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAF- DAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has said that illicit sales and distribution of sub-standard and falsified medicines are a global threat that presents huge public health challenges to national medicines regulatory authorities in both developed and developing countries, as well as catastrophic consequences on the local pharmaceutical industry.

Prof Adeyeye also warned that the men- ace of substandard and falsified medicines portends grave financial losses, possible divestment, and close of shop for the pharmaceutical industry and threatens the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which strive for access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable essential medicines.

The director general of NAFDAC gave the cautions while speaking on “Fighting the Scourge of Illicit Trade in the Pharma Industry: The Role of Communication” at the 21st NECCI PR Roundtable which was held in Lagos recently. In her keynote speech, she described the topic as very apt considering the expeditious need to promote local manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and to move Nigeria from an importer of Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs) to a country where all classes of FPPs are manufactured.

According to her, these connected activities are key agenda points of the current administration, for which success will engender economic diversification. In today’s world of globalisation, in- novations, technological advancement, exponential growth in e-commerce, and global trade facilitation, Prof Adeyeye believes that illicit trade in fake goods has continued to be a significant and growing threat to economies globally, adding that the socio-economic impact of this menace for any nation is enormous.

‘’In addition to harming the economy generally, it also has the potential to weaken the rule of law and erode public confidence in the government,’’ she said, noting with dismay that when it comes to medicines, the proliferation of substandard and falsified (SF) medicines has even greater and significant dangerous public health ramifications as well as detrimental effects on the pharma industry.

Illegal trade involves the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of goods that are prohibited by domestic and/or international law. It includes dealing with products that, due to their characteristics, are illegal in all or some jurisdictions. Due to high demand, she noted that pharmaceuticals are particularly susceptible to falsification, stressing that the enormous financial rewards from dealing in SF medicines have lured domestic and foreign criminal organisations into the illicit business.

She put the value of global commerce in SF/counterfeit drugs in 2016 at USD 4.4 billion, accounting for 0.84 per cent of all pharmaceutical product imports globally but excludes a sizeable amount of locally produced and consumed SF medicines. ‘’In the meta-analysis of 96 studies that examined 50 or more samples, totalling 67, 839 drug samples, it was estimated that the incidence of SF medicines in low- and middle-income countries stood at 13.6 per cent. The largest incidence was observed in Africa with 18.7 percent and 13.7 percent in Asia.

According to the WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring System, the continent of Africa accounted for 42 per cent of the 1,500 incidents of SF and counterfeit medical products recorded between 2013 and 2017. The most frequently reported products by member states were antibiotics and antimalarials, which accounted for about 36 per cent of all the products.’’ Currently, in Nigeria, she enthused that the quality of medicines has increased; SF antimalarials decreased from 17 per cent to 10 per cent.

Prof. Adeyeye warned that medications of all types and classifications are subject to falsification and counterfeiting, adding that generics, branded, OTCs, and Prescription only Medicines (POMs) are impacted. Even though lifestyle pharmaceuticals are typically the most targeted, the director general of NAFDAC pointed out that SF medicines for life-saving purposes are growing at the fastest rate with medicines for treatments of severe conditions like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and malaria being the most common groups.

‘’They also include antibiotics, painkillers, and medications for the central nervous system, hypertension, and diabetes,’’ she said, stressing that all nations, patients of all ages, all therapeutic specialities, human drugs, vaccines, as well as vet drugs are impacted by the illegal trade in SF medications.