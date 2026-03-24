Substance, Symbolism Of Tinubu’s UK State Visit

It is said that no one does ceremonies quite like the British. This much was obvious last week when Nigeria literally strutted the red carpet rolled out in her honour on the ancient and hallowed grounds of Windsor and 10 Downing Street.

By the time the curtains were drawn on President Bola Tinubu’s two-day official visit to the United Kingdom last Thursday, March 19, after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, not a few who witnessed the series of events put together to mark the visit or watched them live on television, and many others in Nigeria and across the world concluded it was a historic and glorious moment for Nigeria, and no less for President Tinubu. Whether observing the ceremonies physically or on television, one would be proud to be a Nigerian. The pomp and ceremony that greeted the visit are worth repeating for their splendour, glory and grandeur.

His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla received President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle’s Quadrangle. The President reviewed the guard of honour and was treated to a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. President Tinubu, the First Lady, and the Nigerian delegation were treated to a state banquet later that evening.

The visit highlights Nigeria’s return to the international stage on the back of the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration, which have stabilised the Naira, liberalised the investment climate and modernised the tax system, resulting in renewed global recognition and commendation. Historically, the state visit by President Tinubu came 37 years after a similar visit by military President Ibrahim Babangida in 1989, four years after he took over power. The underlying difference between the two visits lay in the significance.

While the visit by General Babangida, a military ruler, occurred during the dark days of military dictatorship in Nigeria, the recent one took place under a blossoming 27-yearold democracy. This largely explains why the enthusiasm that greeted last week’s visit and the ceremonies accompanying it was deeper.

The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted General Babangida, while King Charles III – who is no stranger to Nigeria, having visited on several occasions – hosted President Tinubu. Both President Tinubu and King Charles III spoke and interacted as friends and brothers of sorts. One could sense the warmth and affection on display between the two leaders, with King Charles holding President Tinubu’s hand “with love,” as one viral social media post put it.

President Tinubu has emerged as the first Nigerian leader to be so hosted at Windsor Castle. The significance of Windsor Castle, that royal residence in England steeped in history, should not be lost on us. According to Wikipedia, as the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world, it’s been a central part of the British monarchy for over 900 years, hosting pivotal events and housing monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II, who spent a significant amount of time there.

William the Conqueror reportedly built the castle in the 11th Century as a defensive ring of fortifications around London. Beyond all of that, there are also other equally remarkable parts of the visit during which the real gains of the two-day visit crystallised. Nigeria and Britain have a longstanding relationship that dates back to colonial days.

After Nigeria’s independence, the relationship developed into business and trade partnerships. At the moment, Nigeria is one of the United Kingdom’s largest trading partners. Official records show trade between Nigeria and the United Kingdom totalled £8.1 billion, an 11.4% increase from the previous year. Energy products and services largely account for this phenomenal growth.

Nigeria’s exports to the United Kingdom are dominated by crude oil, valued at £1.0 billion, while the UK’s exports to Nigeria are led by refined oil, worth £1.6 billion. The UK also maintains a healthy trade surplus of £3.4 billion with Nigeria. During President Tinubu’s visit, a financing deal worth £746 million was signed between the two countries for the refurbishment of two major Nigerian ports, Apapa Quays and Tincan Port Complex. The import of that most ambitious deal is unmistakable.

The multiplier effect of a modernised port, whether through loans or otherwise, on the speedy clearance of goods and on general operational efficiency and effectiveness, can hardly be overemphasised. Additionally, Nigerian banks like Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank are expanding their presence in the UK, with investments in Fintech, manufacturing, and education also on the rise. Both President Tinubu and King Charles alluded to the growing, harmonious, mutually beneficial bilateral and trade relationships between the two countries in their speeches at the state banquet at Windsor Castle.

“Nigeria and the United Kingdom have shared more than just history; our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience. Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect, and common values,” President Tinubu said, while expressing confidence that the friendship between the two countries will continue to improve.

King Charles said: “Your visit (Tinubu’s visit) has provided the opportunity to celebrate the fact that Nigeria is investing in Britain’s future as much as Britain is investing in Nigeria’s. Leading Nigerian banks have chosen the City of London as a global base; examples of the best Nigerian companies are listed on London’s Stock Exchange, and U.K. Export Finance is supporting investment in Nigeria’s ports.

“In education, British schools and universities are opening their doors in Nigeria, and British and Nigerian technology companies are forming ever closer partnerships. I was pleased to see that visitors from Nigeria spent £178 million in Britain in 2024, and 251,000 people from Britain travelled to Nigeria and spent just as much, in return.” At No 10 Downing Street, London, President Tinubu later held bilateral and business meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the visit, during which discussions centred on trade, the economy, climate change, terrorism, the tension in the Middle East, and wider global challenges.

“Currently, the entire world is challenged. Nigeria is not immune to what is happening around the world. I have seen your reactions on television on certain developments,” President Tinubu told Prime Minister Starmer, adding, “My reaction, as you rightly said, is the economy and the welfare of the people and how we should work together to improve the livelihood of our people.”

Like King Charles, the British PM also expressed his appreciation for the UK’s enduring relationship with Nigeria, particularly the vibrant people-to-people connections that continue to strengthen both societies, noting that both countries already maintain strong collaboration in areas such as the economy, defence, and security.

Before leaving the UK and heading back to Lagos in time to attend the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Dodan Barracks Prayer Ground, President Tinubu created time to attend an Access Bank-sponsored art exhibition at Tate Modern, where he praised the creativity and resilience of Nigerians as they reinvented images of the past into modern history. Indeed, it may have been a two-day visit, but the impact and significance will continue to resonate in the coming years.