Subsisting Revenue Formula Not In Sync With Fiscal Responsibility – RMAFC Boss

Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, has reaffirmed that the existing revenue formula approved in 1992 no longer aligns with Nigeria’s fiscal responsibilities, demographic realities, or governance structure.

Dr. Shehu stated this on Tuesday at a panel discussion titled “Recalibrating Nigeria’s Revenue Allocation Formula” held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He said the Commission is determined to develop a new, equitable, and data-driven revenue allocation formula that reflects Nigeria’s current economic and constitutional realities.

According to him, recent amendments to the RMAFC Act empower the Commission to engage directly with private sector entities, including oil companies, to verify and recover revenues due to the Federation.

He emphasized that beyond allocation, revenue mobilisation and accountability remain central to achieving sustainable national development.

A statement issued by the Head of Information Unit at the Commission, Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf, quoted Dr. Shehu as assuring that the review will ensure fairness, balance, and national cohesion. He urged participants to put aside personal interests and deliberate as patriots committed to Nigeria’s progress.

“Our goal is to design a formula that empowers subnational governments to meet their constitutional obligations effectively while maintaining national cohesion and macroeconomic stability. The choices we make here will shape the capacity of governments to deliver education, healthcare, and infrastructure to our people,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, said that without political consensus and a shared national vision, progress will remain elusive, regardless of the quality of ideas. He urged stakeholders to promote transparency and trust to achieve meaningful reform.

The Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, represented by Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, commended RMAFC for creating a neutral platform for dialogue between the federal and subnational governments, pledging the Forum’s support for a fair and workable formula.

Also speaking, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described the recalibration of the formula as key to national stability, stressing that equity must begin with revenue mobilisation, not merely allocation.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, called for a courageous and conclusive review that aligns fiscal reforms with Nigeria’s broader development agenda.

The panel session, moderated by media personality Eugenia Abu, featured experts including Prof. Auwalu Yadudu, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Prof. Nazifi Darma, and Prof. Muhammad Muttaka Usman. Discussions focused on constitutional, legal, and economic perspectives, with participants advocating a formula that promotes fiscal responsibility, innovation, and accountability at the subnational level.

Some stakeholders at the forum advised that state and local governments should be empowered with greater resources and responsibilities to better serve their people.

In his vote of thanks, Chairman of the Revenue Allocation Formula Committee, Alhaji Kabir Mashi (OON), appreciated participants for their valuable insights, assuring that the Commission would integrate all recommendations into a fair, balanced, and sustainable revenue formula for Nigeria.