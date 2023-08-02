SubsidyProtests: Workers In Kwara Have Join Nation Wide Protest

On Wednesday, workers in Kwara State are prepared to start protesting the Federal Government’s elimination of fuel subsidies.

On Wednesday morning, the protesting employees were seen on Ahmadu Bello Way in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to NEW TELEGRAPH, police officers have been stationed in key areas of Ilorin to keep the peace while the employees are protesting.

This occurs when a statewide protest against President Bola Tinubu’s removal of the fuel subsidy has been launched by the NLC and its members.

Details later…