SubsidyProtests: Gridlock In Lagos As NLC Begin Peaceful Protes

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday begin the planned nationwide protest against the elimination of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

New Telegraph reports that before the protest began, the organised labour gathered in the Ikeja subway, thereafter begin the peaceful march and they are currently marching to the state House of Assembly.

However, the peaceful demonstration of the parade has caused a huge gridlock in the neighbourhood.

The NLC has requested that the Federal Government “immediately deal decisively with the criminal content of subsidy instead of exposing ordinary citizens to avoidable pain and hardship.”

Omowole Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress in the just concluded general elections of 2023, was also reportedly present.