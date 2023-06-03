Subsidy: Varsity Student Rides Donkey To Campus

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, a student of the University of Maiduguri on Friday rode to the campus on a donkey to attend lectures.

Taking to social media to share the new development, a Twitter user shared the picture of the student on the donkey.

Captioning the photo, he wrote, “Student of University of Maiduguri storms campus on his Donkey due to hike in fuel price.”

In recent time, the state of the country is in despair as Nigerians are currently facing high cost of transportation which was as a result of hike in fuel prices over the sudden pronouncement by the new President, Bola Tinubu that subsidy on petrol has been removed.

This, however, triggered panic buying at the filling stations as many protested the new development.

However, with the current situation in Nigeria, many doubt if the price of fuel will go back to its normal price as it has increased at filling stations from N190 to N550 per liter.