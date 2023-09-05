Subsidy: Total Compliance As Nasarawa NLC Join Warning Strike

There was total compliance as the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday joined their counterparts for a two-day nationwide warning strike declared by the national body of the union.

Workers did not show up in their respective offices in compliance as directed by the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the two,- day warning strike.

A visit to some public offices including some commercial banks was closed rendering skeletal services in a mark of compliance with the warning strike.

The Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Nasarawa State, Comr. Ahmed Naibi, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the action was in compliance with the directive by their national headquarters given the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government (FG).

Naibi added that the masses and workers have been going through a lot of hardship since the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29.

He said that the government should immediately roll out whatever they have to do to improve the lives of the workers and the masses before things get out of control.

“The whole salaries of workers now is being spent on transportation to our offices only”

“Workers can no longer cater for the school fees of their children, feed their family members and live up to other responsibilities in the family”

He said that workers in the state have withdrawn their services from Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 5 and 6.