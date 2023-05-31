Subsidy: Tiwa Savage Reacts To Scarcity, Hike In Fuel Price

Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwatope Savage has reacted to the hike in Petroleum Motor Spirit, better known as Petrol and fuel scarcity that has engulfed the country barely 24 hours after the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by the newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following the subsidy removal declaration of Tinubu after his swearing-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, fuel scarcity and hikes hit filling stations across the country.

Some celebrities have come out to lament over the issue while the likes of Timanya, Tacha, Speed Darlington, and a few others have called out fuel station owners and dealers for hoarding fuel. Speaking barely an hour after she returned from Brazil, the single mother of one vowed to go back to the country after experiencing the outcome in Nigeria.

According to her, she lost one of her car tires while her other car is still in a queue for fuel.

