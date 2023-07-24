Subsidy: Tinubu Supporters Call For Patience, Understanding

Following the impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the auspices of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm amid the hardship.

The National Chairman of the group, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, made the appeal in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He explained that the hardship was much because the decision taken by the president should have been carried out by successive administrations in the last 15 years.

“If President Bola Tinubu has not taken those steps, it could have led to a complete crash of the Nigerian economy with its attendant social, economic, and political implications.

“The pains we are currently going through will soon go and by this time next year by the grace of God, Nigerians would begin to see the results of the steps that the president has taken,” Adeyeye added.