Subsidy: Tinubu inflicting hardship, pain on Nigerians –Bode George

Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that the removal of fuel subsidy has imposed hardship and pain on Nigerians.

Speaking on Arise Television programme, Morning Show, Bode George said the hike in the price of fuel is monumental.

He said: “I have listened to all sides of the arguments; he has told us that there is a big hole in the finances of this country and that big hole has been absolutely monumental. It is a leakage where people have stolen so much of our wealth.

“When you are at that level you need a lot of prayers because sometimes you may have very good points, but your approach to resolving it may be calamitous. To me, the delivery was okay and, of course, you know the humongous pain you are inflicting on everybody because the petrol price will now go from N186 per litre to about N500 per litre.

“That is a serious jump because it would affect both the commuters and even those who are not working for the government, prices of goods and services and everything will skyrocket. What the president is doing is like, I won the election, the people voted for me and that the will of the people put you there.

“What are you doing to the same people? You are not inflicting pain on them. So, the approach and the delivery do not march because you don’t put a cart before the horse. If he had sat down to do an analysis, the impact assessment and what the government would do, not just slam the new price on everybody and then we are in this quagmire.

“Of course, the people will react and what palliative is the government talking about? I worked with three Presidents, I worked as a military governor and I have worked at the party level. You need the guidance of the Almighty God to deliver you, direct you and protect you so that as you go on that journey you will do less damage to the people.

“This was a calamity that was far more than expected. You have just won an election and the only thing you can do to say thank you to the people is to push and affliction them. It is not right. So, I’m waiting for the results of my party’s petition in the court and I’m sure that justice would be served.

“We need prayers not power, because absolute power corrupts absolutely. You need the people because it is the will of the people that put you there and you must manage the resources of this country for the betterment of the people, not yourself or your people. You must put a smile on the faces of the people.”