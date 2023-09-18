Subsidy: Tinubu Begins Meeting With NLC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government on Monday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is aimed at halting organised labour’s planned strike over fuel subsidy removal and the hardship in the country.

Speaking at the scheduled meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said that past industrial actions by Labour Unions had adverse effects on the country’s economy.

According to him, the Federal Government is putting in all effort to stop them from embarking on another industrial action commenced in Abuja on Monday.

The minister promised to partner with labour to address the demands of the labour unions in a just and balanced way and appealed to the labour leaders to be realistic and frank in the discussions.

Lalong also expressed optimism that the meeting will lead to a resolution that will be of national interest.

In his response, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, said his team is in the meeting with mixed feelings, about whether something will happen or not, as many similar meetings in the past never yielded any positive response.

He also noted that the past strikes that the minister referred to were a result of the frustration Nigerian workers face due to the effect of the hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidy.

Ajaero also noted that not one of the agreements with the FG has been addressed despite a series of meetings that have been held.

He also vehemently condemned the invasion of the office of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), with some of its leaders arrested and detained.

According to him, that action alone is enough for the NLC to proceed with their planned strike.