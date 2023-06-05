Subsidy: Table Water Producers Hike Price, Urges Members Compliance

The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State Chapter has announced a fifty per cent increment in the price of regular table Water popularly called pure water.

With the latest increment, the product which is hitherto sold for #200 per bag now goes for #300.

A statement endorsed by the Secretary of the Association, Mr Anietie Ekop and made available to Journalists in Uyo Akwa Ibom State cited the recent fuel hike as the reason for the increment.

The statement read, ” As you are all aware that the hike in fuel price has affected our production and to continue to you with good and hygienic water, be informed that a bag of Table water called pure water will now be sold at #300″

The Association said they have set out modalities to monitor compliance of their members stressing that they are aware that those who produce substandard products will want to sabotage their efforts.

According to them, “We have set up a monitoring team to report perpetrators as they will be brought to book by security agencies and other legal actions will be initiated against those producers who failed to comply “.

The Association while acknowledging the difficult times faced by Nigerians economically with the removal of fuel subsidy maintained that their action is to ensure that the public gets better and more hygienic water for the sake of their health.