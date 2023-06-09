Subsidy: ‘Suspension Of Strike Saved Nigeria From Crisis’

A United National Peace Ambassador, Chief Temitope Ajayi, has said the suspension of planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) saved Nigeria from a crisis. She stated that it also increased the confidence of foreign investors in the ability of Nigeria to internally and amicably resolve any difference. She spoke in an interview with journalists in Lagos.

According to her, the strike would have discouraged foreign investors who are willing to invest in Nigeria, from investing. She, therefore, lauded the organised labour for suspending the strike and commended them for not throwing Nigeria into chaos, which, she said, would have aggravated the sufferings of the people. She also said that calling off the strike by NLC and TUC indicated that the labour unions were law-abiding as the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja division, in its ruling on Monday, had restrained NLC and TUC from embarking on the strike.

Chief Ajayi said: “There is great hope Nigerians. Nigerians are wonderful, peace-loving and law-abiding people. I commend the NLC and TUC for suspending the planned indefinite strike which NLC gave notice that was to commence from Wednesday. It is good that they have signed an understanding with the FG. “That is a mature approach to fighting for the people.

Dialogue and negotiations are the trending strategies now. Strike is old-fashioned. “I know President Bola Tinubu, as a man of integrity and a President who has the interest of the people at heart. He will ensure that the Federal Government delivers its part of the agreement. “It is a win-win situation. It is a victory for the people. It is a victory for Nigeria. I commend the organised labour and I also commended the FG’s team that worked assiduously and proactively to resolve this impasse.”