Subsidy: SERAP sues Tinubu over failure to publish spending details of N400bn savings

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu for failing to publish the spending details of the about N400 billion the government claimed to have saved within four weeks of the fuel subsidy removal.

In the suit it filed at the Federal High Court Lagos last week, the group sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to publish details of spending of about N400 billion saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on fuel on May 29, 2023”.

SERAP also sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to provide details of the plans on how the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol, including specific projects on which the funds would be spent”.

It further sought “an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to provide details of the mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are not diverted into private pockets”. SERAP said: “Nigerians have the right to know how the savings are spent. Disclosing the spending details of the savings would reduce the risks of corruption in the spending of the funds. “The Tinubu government has a legal obligation to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are spent solely for the benefit of the 137 million poor Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the removal.

“Opacity in the spending of the savings from subsidy removal would have negative impacts on the fundamental interests of the citizens and the public interest. “The savings from subsidy removal may be embezzled, misappropriated or diverted into private pockets.” In the suit filed on its behalf by its counsel, SERAP said: “Transparency would increase public trust and confidence that these savings would be used to benefit Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s anti-corruption and human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their government’s activities. “Prevention of corruption in the spending of savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol and preventing and addressing the challenges caused by the removal are serious and legitimate public interests. “The Tinubu government has a legal obligation to protect individuals against the threat posed to human rights by the removal of subsidy on fuel and to effectively address the aftermath of subsidy removal.

“Unless the government is compelled and directed to publish the spending details of the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol, the removal will continue to undermine the rights of Nigerians, and increase their vulnerability to poverty.” No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.