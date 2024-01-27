Subsidy: Sanwo-Olu Ends 25% Transport Rebate In Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced that the 25% discount on transport fares across the Lagos State Public Transport System will end on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) via its official X account informing the members of the public of the discontinuation of the 25% transport fare discount.

This decision marks the cessation of the palliative measure that was introduced in response to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The agency advised Lagosians to be aware of the change and prepare for the resumption of regular transport fare rates that were in effect prior to the adjustment made in December.

READ ALSO:

“The 25% rebate on regulated public transport buses, ferry, and train services ends on Sunday, 28th January 2024,” stated LAMATA. “From Monday, 29th January 2024, transport fare on regulated services will return to 100%.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu initially announced a 50% rebate on state-owned buses and a 25% reduction on commercial yellow buses on all routes, starting from August 2, 2023, as part of efforts to alleviate the impact of the petrol subsidy removal. The governor also announced the expansion of the fleet of staff buses for workers in the Lagos State Public Service as another measure to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.