Subsidy: Rising Oil Price Will Boost Govt Revenue, Increase Foreign Reserves –Experts

The rising price of crude oil in the international market and the nation’s increased production output to over 1.67 million barrels of oil per day, according to experts, will improve the nation’s ailing economy if properly managed. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

As Nigeria records over 1.67 million barrels of oil and condensates per day output, compared with just under a million barrels some months ago, due to security improvements in the oil producing Niger-Delta region, economists have urged the Federal Government to manage the revenue well to boost the depleted foreign reserves now that the oil subsidy which has been taking a huge chunk of the revenue is out of the way.

According to the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, Nigeria would have been spending about N1 trillion ($1.3 billion) monthly on the subsidy “in today’s market conditions”, adding that petrol consumption is down 30 percent to 46 million litres after the subsidy removal. He added that foreign exchange demand for petrol imports has also reduced. Nigeria’s oil sector is yet to contribute positively to the country’s economic growth, which slowed to 2.51 percent in the second quarter, due to years of underinvestment, crude-oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

In the second quarter, the dominant oil sector which accounts for the bulk of government revenue and 90 per cent of foreign-exchange reserves, contracted 13.43 percent Speaking, Dr. Kayode Johnson, an economic affairs analyst, said an increase in revenue generation from crude oil sales will reduce government’s dependence on borrowing to finance its critical projects and improve the foreign exchange reserves.

He warned that this is not the time to go into unnecessary spending as the economy needs a huge injection of fresh funds to be rebooted. He added that Nigeria’s financial challenges need careful economic planning and prudent spending on target projects that will see the economy out of the woods and catalyse growth.

Also speaking, Dr. Uche Gemba, another economic affairs analyst, adds that apart from the exit of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), other factors contributed to the decline in external reserves include coupon payments on Nigeria’s sovereign Euro-bonds, debt service costs, and a potential increase in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s interventions across various windows.

The dwindling foreign reserves in Nigeria raise concerns about the country’s economic stability and its ability to meet its financial obligations in the face of mounting expenses. While advising government to good advantage of the development in the oil industry to breathe life into the economy, he said that the medium and long goals of the government should be to attract investment, boost non oil revenue generation, and manage expenditures well for Nigeria to regain control over its foreign reserves and ensure long-term economic growth and stability.

Foreign reserve on downward trend

Nigeria’s external reserve fell by about $2.8 billion in the first half of 2023 as the country continued to struggle with weak crude oil output and lack of foreign investor participation in the capital market. The external reserves opened the year at about $37 billion but have now dropped to about $34.1 billion as of June 2023. Nigeria’s external reserve is an important barometer for valuing the country’s currency.

It is also used to estimate how many months of imports it can finance. The external reserves have also dropped by almost one billion dollars since the Tinubu administration came into power on May 29, 2023. The external reserve has gone from $35 billion as of May 30th to $34.1 billion. This is despite the unification of the naira and the introduction of a managed exchange rate float. A cursory review of the data shows this is the largest half-year drop since 2015 when the external reserves went from $34.4 billion at the end of the year to $28.1 billion by the end of the first 6 months of June 2015.

The country’s external reserves have been on a downward trajectory since this year due to a lack of foreign investor inflows, lower crude oil outputs, and a fragmented forex market. The external reserve is typically funded from a combination of the sale of crude oil proceeds, external debts, and foreign investor inflows. Nigeria’s Central bank has also blamed the decline in reserves and lack of external debt financing. Nigeria is unlikely to tap the foreign debt market this year due to higher global interest rates, especially for emerging market Eurobonds.

The latest changes in the forex market are also yet to lead to an inflow of foreign investor capital as investors continue to show concern over the rising inflation rate and the need for interest rates to rise. Experts argue that the decrease in foreign reserves should not come as a surprise, considering Nigeria’s involvement in several costly projects over the past six months. One such project was the allocation of a N400 billion budget for the 2023 elections and earmarking of a $1.8 billion budget for a long-awaited census exercise, which was eventually suspended.

But the most shocking was the revelation in the apex bank’s 2022 financial statement, the first since 2015 that reported CBN bor- rowing $7.5 billion from U.S. banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs by pledging securities. Also included as part of the apex bank’s liabilities is another $6.3 billion owed in foreign currency forwards which brings the total liabilities to $13.8 billion.

“The Group entered into a securities lending agreement with Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan and as part of the agreement, the Group pledged its holdings on foreign securities in return for cash. The cash received from Goldman Sachs is N0.23 trillion ($500 million), 2021: N0.22 trillion ($500 million), and JP Morgan N3.23 trillion ($7 billion), 2021: N3.05 trillion ($7 billion) is recognized in other foreign securities,” the apex bank said.

What will happen to Nigeria if prices increase?

According to City Index, oil prices last week rose to a nine-month high, at $86 per barrel in a thin holiday trading season as traders await production updates from OPEC+, notably Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts. Crude oil inventories fell with increased crude exports and higher refinery utilization rates,” said Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA also forecasts that US shale oil and gas production declined in August, adding to concerns of supply tightness.

US energy firms reduced the number of oil rigs by seven to 530, their biggest cut since early June, according to Baker Hughes data, its lowest since March 2022. As of June 2023, Nigeria was producing a combined rate of 1.48 million barrels per day (for both condensates and crude oil). The production capacity increased to 1.67 million barrels per day in August.

During an interview, Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary at Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said that the current oil prices are favourable for Nigeria’s oil sector, allowing it to perform well. He said that Nigeria’s oil sector is currently benefiting from the existing oil prices and at the same time, resilient enough to withstand potential increases in oil prices.

Also speaking, Osayi Alile, an entrepreneur and human development expert said a rebound in the oil prices coupled with the rising production output is what the country needs at this very crucial moment as most of the country’s foreign exchange still comes from oil and gas export. According to her, the country needs forex to save the manufacturing sector.

“The manufacturing sector needs blood infusion to get back to life and the cost of living will come down. As it is now the economy is on life support and needs a lot of foreign exchange and the saving grace is the refreshing news coming from the oil sector as the portfolio investors have not started coming back to our market.”

NNPCL resumes remittances to Federation Account

After over seven months, the NNPCL which had lamented that it was paying up to N400 billion monthly in fuel subsidy payments, and therefore could no longer be able to make any remittances to the Federation Account, on May after the removal of fuel subsidy remitted N123 billion to the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to be shared to the three tiers of government. Recall that during a recent Tax Dialogue organised by the Kaduna State Revenue Service in November 2022, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufa’i said that the inability of NNPCL to remit monies to the federation account has put many states in distress.

He said: “This year, NNPC has not brought N20, 000 to the federation account. We are living on taxes. It is PPTs, royalties, income tax, and VAT that are keeping this country going because NNPC claims that subsidy has taken all the oil revenues. I don’t believe it.” However, with the removal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023, the company has been able to save money as it has stopped paying for fuel subsidies.

Savings from the fuel subsidy regime has made it possible for NNPCL to make dividend payments to the federation account. Before this time, the NNPCL had failed to remit money to the federation account and this situation had put the company at odds with FAAC. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says with fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian economy will be relieved of the country of huge resources which will now be distributed among the three tiers of government for national development The chairman of RMAFC, Mr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, in a statement on Thursday, said the removal became necessary following the Nigeria National Petroleum Company limited (NNPCL)’s withdrawal from contributing to the Federation Account due to the fuel subsidy regime which is characterised by opaqueness and other ambiguities.

Reacting to the rebound in the international price of crude oil price and the improved production, former president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and Director, Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf said that he expects the government to focus on boosting the foreign reserves to reduce the forex scarcity which is having serious negative impact on the manufacturing sector.

He said that the manufacturing sector of the Nigerian economy is in a near crisis situation due to scarcity of foreign exchange. “The sector’s growth slowed to 1.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, from 2.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 having contracted by 1.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2022. It barely contributes 10 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2023.