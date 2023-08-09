Subsidy: Residents laud Sanwo-Olu’s palliatives on rising inflation

Govt’s intervention

A cross-section of residents in Lagos State has reacted to the palliatives measures recently announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The palliative followed a public outcry by residents on rising inflation.

In an interview, a media practitioner, Mr Yomi Afolayon, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s interventions, describing it as a good step in the right direction.

He said: “The 50 per cent cut in fuel prices is a good step in the right direction because most Lagosians used the BRT buses.

“Many car owners also pack their cars to use the BRT in order to avoid the traffic. So, it will help all categories of residents. This initiative will definitely cushion the effects of rising costs of living in the state. We all use transportation.”

Afolayon called on Sanwo-Olu to continue to maintain a 50 per cent cut no matter the costs of fuel prices in the country but expressed some doubts on the food palliative saying it might not reach the people who really need it.

Another resident, who is a transporter at the Agege Motor Park, Mr Tajudeen Adeyemo, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu has done well by reducing the costs of BRT buses for Lagos residents. This is praiseworthy because the costs of fuel have become high in Lagos and many Lagosians are complaining.

“It is also affecting the food prices and other things. It’s good but I want to urge our Governor to also reduce the amount of taxes the transporters pay to the union. According to him, if this is done, it will be easy for us to effect the 25 per cent reduction in fare that is required of us.”

Adeyemo called on the state government to also intervene in the unnecessary extortions of transport operators by the Nigerian police and other law enforcement agents.

Monarch’s response

The traditional ruler of Oko-afon, an ancient community in Badagry Local Government of the state, Baale Musibau Okunade, said Governor Sanwo-Olu should ensure that the food palliatives get to the most vulnerable people in the state.

He said there are many families struggling with high costs of living that needed such gestures. “This should not be hijacked by party loyalists and political jobbers.”

Student IT, expert speak

An intern at the Lagos State Ministry of Information and a student at Covenant University, Ota, Adeosun Israel, said the measures taken by Governor Sanwo-Olu is a good one because it will help reduce the costs of living of the residents. “It will help the masses to be able to cope with the rising costs of living. It will improve the economy of Nigeria.”

According to the General Manager of Bridgeworld Communications, Mr Shesan Bababusola, “The Lagos State Governor is in the right direction in alleviating the people’s sufferings.

“I want to commend the state government for this initiative because it will help a lot of people particularly the most vulnerable ones in the society and I want them to also look at ways by which they can do more.”

Essence of palliative

Sanwo-Olu rolled out relief measures to cushion the hardships being experienced by residents as a result of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government. He announced a 50 per cent fare reduction across the state-owned public transportation services which became effective immediately.

Commuters using BRT buses and other public transport systems operated by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) will enjoy the fare cut.

Sanwo-Olu clarifies

The governor disclosed that operators in the informal transport sector (commercial drivers) would be embarking on the similar move towards reducing the cost of transportation, noting that commercial operators in Lagos had agreed to cut their fares by 25 per cent.

Sanwo-Olu said the palliative measures would be sustained pending the outcome of the Federal Government’s decision on a number of relief measures it is planning for citizens to reduce the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Lagos, the governor said, has procured and taken delivery of new high-capacity buses to raise the fleet of vehicles conveying civil servants from their homes to the office and back. He said the buses would be deployed, while unutilized buses in the public fleet would be deployed to complement the public transport operation.

Sanwo-Olu said: “In the course of the State Security Council meeting, we reviewed the current economic situation that we have in the country, especially as it affects our residents in Lagos.

“We have had extensive consultations with all the stakeholders in our transport sector, both formal and informal.

“We have come to the conclusion that both the state government and the stakeholders will be supporting.

“Immediately, all public transport services under the control of LAMATA will be plying all routes across Lagos at a 50 per cent fare rebate of the current rate.

“Route configuration and new fare validation are currently being done ahead of the kick-off of the palliative measures. “Commercial operators in informal transport services will be rolling out their fare reduction plan, which is about 25 per cent.

“They are meeting with themselves on the modality as we speak.

“We have also concluded the arrangement to increase the fleet of our staff buses conveying workers to their offices and homes.

“We have procured more buses to achieve this objective and the vehicles are being supplied already.

“We are waiting to get the required number before deploying the vehicles to various arms in the public service. Extra buses will be deployed back to the public transport system to complement the services.”

Sanwo-Olu said plans had been concluded with various stakeholders to distribute food items to vulnerable people in the State.

Intervention needed

The intervention, he said, will be done through effective distribution channels of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, Local Government authorities, Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Councils (CDCs), churches, mosques and traditional organisations.

The move, Sanwo-Olu said are the immediate priorities decided by the Government to cushion the impact and stabilise the conditions of ordinary citizens.

He added: “We will be sending regular food items people consume daily, such as rice, beans, garri and all food products that can help cushion the effects of the current hardship on our people.

Local purchase

“All the purchases of the food items will be done locally to empower local food suppliers and keep the benefits of the intervention within the local food market value chain.”

Sanwo-Olu urged the private sector to take similar actions to help their workers cope with the current situation.

The governor said: “In January, without being prodded, Lagos State Government increased the salaries of its workers because we knew the cost of living had gone up.

“We knew it was a lot on the people. We didn’t wait for anybody to take this decision; our staff are benefiting from it today.

“With these measures, we are being proactive as we can and as responsible as we can to ensure that the Government shows its human side towards the people.

“Anything that is required of us to do in cushioning the situation, we will not hesitate to do. Our Government is ready to make life bearable for our citizens at this critical time.”

Equipping Police

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged to support Police Command with equipment and tools to assist in keeping the state safe.

The governor said he would roll out the security measures in the coming weeks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, shared the report on security activities across the state, noting that the Command had arrested 260 suspects through the newly formed Operation Flush.

The progress, the Lagos police boss said, would be sustained by increased surveillance in some flashpoints to safeguard the safety of residents.

Owohunwa urged residents to go about their lawful businesses, warning that anyone who made an attempt to disrupt the peace would have himself to blame.