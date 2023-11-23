Subsidy Removal, Zulum Shares N275m, Food To 95,000 Monguno Residents 

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, has personally supervised the distribution of N275m cash, food items and wrappers to 95,000 residents in Monguno town of Monguno Local Government Area in the northern part of the state as part of support to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Zulum who spent Tuesday and Wednesday in the community supervised the distribution of cash and food items to, 55,000 women who were given N5,000 cash and a wrapper, while 40,000 male heads of household received 25kg of rice and 10kg of beans.

Monguno was displaced by Boko Haram insurgents about eight years ago before it was recaptured by the Nigerian military. Monguno hosts IDPs from four Local Government areas: Kukawa, Guzamala, Nganzai and Marte.

“Monguno is one of the Local Government areas severely devastated by Boko Haram insurgents. The population here is huge and they have limited access to agricultural land. For this reason, we decided to provide palliatives to all residents living in Monguno”, Zulum said.

The Governor said palliative distribution will continue throughout his tenure, in order to support communities severely affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for supporting the Borno State Government with rice through the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC).

The Governor also acknowledged support from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Customs Service.

Present during the distribution were the member house of representatives for Marte, Monguno and Nganzai, Engr Bukar Talba, MD Chad Basin Development Authority, Engr Abba Garba, commissioners of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele and Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr Bawu Musami.

Others include the Director General of SEMA, Dr Barkindo Aliyu Muhammed, the Special Adviser to the Governor on monitoring, Engr Baba Bukar Gujibawu, General Manager of Borno State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Engr Mohammed Musa Aliyu and Chairman of Monguno Local Government, Mohammed Kyari.