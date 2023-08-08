Subsidy Removal: Zulum Distributes Food To 2,000 Households In Borno

In continuation of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, the Borno State Governor, Prof.Babagana Zulum on Tuesday supervised the distribution of food palliative to over 2,000 households in the Mafoni ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The distribution took place at the premises of Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies (MOGCOLIS) where benefitting households received two bags of rice and beans.

Speaking at the distribution exercise, Governor Zulum said that 2,000 households were drawn from 27 wards within the metropolis, comprising 15 from Maiduguri Metropolis Council and 12 from Jere Local Government Area.

A combined total of 54,000 bags of rice and 54,000 bags of beans were meant for distribution across the two Local Government Areas, targeting their most vulnerable residents.

This was part of Zulum’s administration’s way of seeking strategies to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on the grassroots population, ensuring that essential foods and services remain accessible to vulnerable people.

Governor Zulum while addressing the beneficiaries disclosed that the rice being distributed is part of five trucks of 3,000 bags released to the Borno State Government on the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

While Zulum expressed gratitude to the President and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for supporting Borno State in times of need said “Let me acknowledge the receipt of 5 trucks of rice from the Tinubu’s administration to cushion the hardship faced as a result of subsidy removal”.

“We want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our son, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for the support.

“We will continue to cherish this administration and on this note, I want to call on our people to remain calm as we are doing everything possible to cushion the effects of the ongoing hardship faced by the people.,” Zulum said.