Subsidy Removal: Workers, Business Owners, Others Lament Rising Hardship

…As They Await Govt Palliative

Lagosians across the various divide have expressed frustration over the level of suffering they have had to face following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, leading to increase in inflation rate. They lamented that the cost of transportation and that of goods and services have tripled, while the income of many of them has remained the same, posing a serious economic problem for them.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on May 29, during his inauguration speech declared an end to the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol. Less than two days later after the announcement, the pump price of petrol skyrocketed from N198 per litre to an average of N500 per litre. Petrol is currently selling above N600 per litre in many states of the federation, which has triggered a widespread increase in the costs of transportation, education, goods and services nationwide.

However, the President had on June 27, announced palliatives to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal. Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have been negotiating with the government on an agreeable effort and timeframe for palliative push-outs with threat to embark on series of protest .

However, in a series of interviews with New Telegraph, workers and business owners urged the Federal Government to hasten the execution of the palliative as the situation is becoming unbearable. A staff of Yaba College of Technology, Dayo Olaniyi, said, “The cost of living has not really been easy with the meager salary we are receiving, I come from Agura Gberigbe to Jibowu every day, before the fuel subsidy removal, I spend N800 for transport daily, but now I spend nothing less than N1,200 without calculating unforeseen circumstances.

“The cost is minimal due to the fact that I follow the staff bus which cuts costs, whenever the staff bus spoils; I stay back in the office till the weekend because of the high transport fare. “I no longer buy food outside anymore. I bring food from home every day and I rarely buy things for my children again when going home, neither do I buy clothes again.” Olaniyi also added that he adopted a cost-saving mechanism that involves him trekking some reasonable distance to work. In his word, “I didn’t even know Fadeyi to Yabatech was that close until now that I have started trekking it.”

Explaining how he copes with the increase in everything without increase in salary, he said, “I now depend on taking loans from my office cooperative to meet my immediate needs.” Another civil servant working at the University of Lagos, Saliman Ezekiel, explained how he had to abandon his car at home due to the price of fuel.

He said, “Before the removal of the fuel subsidy, I fill my fuel tank with about N1,700 to N2,000 which would carry me conveniently to work, but now it’s about N6,000 for the same quantity. “The traffic has reduced drastically as most people make use of public transport, so there are fewer cars on the road which would have caused traffic. “We have not seen any visible action since increasing it, even though we were told plans are being made to raise it, hoping it will be done soon.”