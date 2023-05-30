Subsidy Removal: We’re not aware President met critical stakeholders –NLC

ollowing the declaration of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it was not aware of any meeting between the new administration and critical stakeholders, including organised labour, before taking such a decision.

Head of Information and Public Affairs of the Congress, Comrade Benson Upah who spoke to our correspondent yesterday, noted that the declaration has grave consequences for the masses who were already finding it difficult to sustain themselves.

He said: “I am not aware the new President held consultations with the critical stakeholders like Organised Labour before making this policy statement with grave implications for the polity.

“Our further response and indeed, the response of Nigerians are contingent on when this policy statement translates into figures!

“We are waiting! Nigerians are waiting!!”

President Tinubu yesterday removed the controversial fuel subsidy while reading his inaugural speech in Abuja shortly after being sworn-in, saying there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the budget he was inheriting from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the president, money being spent on subsidies would be channelled to other uses, especially on education, health and infrastructure.