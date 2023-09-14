Subsidy Removal: We’re Doing Everything to Address Hardship –FG

The Federal Government has promised to address the economic hardship triggered by fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Nebeolisa Anako, gave the assurances at the 22nd Joint Planning Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) meeting in Osogbo, according to a statement by the ministry. According to him, the development is temporary.

Anako said: “The present administration is doing everything possible to address the hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of economic reforms, which has resulted in the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira. “These challenges, which are temporary, will be over with time.”

According to him, the recent N5 billion and foodstuffs the Federal Government gave to each state were the immediate measures taken to mitigate the hardship caused by the reforms. He said as other medium- term measures were unfolding, Nigerians would appreciate the rationale behind the decisions.

Anako said the essence of the Joint meeting was to focus on how the government could fashion a pathway forward for sustainable and economic growth and development.

He added: “There is a need for synergy among the federal, state and local governments towards effective implementation of all the meeting’s decisions to fast- track national developmental objectives.”

The PS urged governors to pay more attention to the development of the agricultural value chain for improved bio-economy. Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said the meeting would restore Nigeria’s economic fortunes through effective policy implementation in the long run.