Subsidy Removal: Ways To End Price Hikes -Experts

Following the arrival of the first batch of 27 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, imported by an independent marketer, Emadeb Energy into the country last week and the hike in the price of fuel occasioned by the increase in the price of crude oil in the international market, experts have continued to make recommendations on the ways out of incessant price hikes of the essential product.

The arrival of the PMS imported by Emadeb Energy effectively ended years of the NNPCL’s total domination of fuel importation into the country and signalled the effective take-off of deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry.

While local and global economic experts and watchers have commended the courage of President Bola Tinubu’s government in putting an end to the unsustainable fuel subsidy regime, people have expressed concerns over the increase in the price which rose sharply from the previous N185 per litre to an average of N500 when the announcement was made and then shot up to N617 per litre last week.

Expressing serious concerns over the challenges of continuous importation of fuel and its implications on the product’s prices and for the nation, Adebowale Olujimi, the Chief Executive Officer of Emadeb Energy, noted that the ultimate solution to stabilising the downstream sector and arresting price hikes is the resuscitation of the nation’s ailing refineries and getting them back to production.

He said: “Petrol importation is not a sustainable way for a country to run. From what we saw last week Tuesday when the PMS price rose to over N600 per litre, it is an indication that the dynamics of the business are a tough one. It requires huge US dollars. The way forward is for local refineries to be revived.”

Other experts have proffered other solutions and made some recommendations to the federal government as measures that will ensure that Nigerians are not subjected to incessant fuel price hikes.

One of the most far-reaching recommendations which industry experts described as the way out, was offered by the Chairman of the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketing Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Dame Winifred Akpani.

The recommendations include the reduction of all dues and levies payable to government agencies by fuel importers, suspension of taxes and charges imposed by the NMDPRA, scrapping of the 2.5 per cent Security Deposit for all purchases, and the suspension of a clause in the Petroleum Industry Act which stipulates that only those with refinery licence can import petroleum products.

During a recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, the DAPPMAN Chairman said: “Our further humble request is that all dues and levies to government agencies particularly the NPA Plc. and NIMASA be reduced to the barest minimum and payable in naira.

“This will drastically reduce the pressure on our foreign exchange rate, reserve and keep in check the pump price of petrol.

“That all charges and taxes imposed by the regulator, NMDPRA as stipulated in the PIA 2021 be suspended until we achieve market stability. That the 2.5% security deposit requested by NNPC Ltd. for all purchases be scrapped as they never overload marketers.

“A revision of the clause in the PIA 2021 which restricts importation to only companies with active local refining licences and/or proven track records of international crude oil and petroleum products trading.”